Peevski Unhinged: Accuses President Radev of Dependency and Political Manipulation
Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has leveled new accusations against President Rumen Radev, alleging the President's dependency problems. Speaking to journalists at the National Assembly, Peevski claimed, "How many coffees does Radev have with the chief prosecutor? Enough already; all the masks will fall. I will get to the bottom of this, Mr. Radev. Well, you can also check how many appointments there are for energy and all other ministries of the treasurer Koprinkov, Nikolay Koprinkov, the chief treasurer of Mr. Cash" (Peevski refers to Radev as "Mr. Cash"). "The Bulgarian president is completely dependent on a rural innkeeper from Trud, complete dependence," said the DPS co-chairman.
Peevski reiterated his call for the return of the third mandate and advocated for early elections. "Let’s return the mandate and go to the polls. Enough of this charade. My campaign will expose the entire political model and provide a fresh start for the people," he stated.
Yesterday, Peevski also accused President Radev of dividing the DPS and attempting to replace National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan. In response, Radev stated that he does not interfere in the internal affairs of any political party, commenting, "When you have ambitions to govern the entire country but cannot manage your own party, it is understandable to be nervous."
'There Is Such a People' and BSP Find Common Ground on Third Mandate, Discuss Future Cooperation
Discussions between "There Is Such a People" (TISP) and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) on supporting the third mandate began with a positive tone, focusing on common ground
Bulgaria: Parliamentary Clash Over Proposal to Honor Former Communist Leader
In the Bulgarian parliament, a heated dispute erupted over the proposal to award Georgi Yordanov the "Stara Planina" order of the first degree
Bulgaria: GERB Leads WCC-DB by 7.7% in Latest Election Polls
In (potential) upcoming autumn parliamentary elections, GERB is projected to lead with 23% support,
GERB to Meet with 'There Is Such a People' but Rejects Support for Government
Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, confirmed that his party will engage with “There Is Such a People” (TISP) for a meeting on Saturday, aimed at discussing the final mandate for forming a government
Bulgaria: DPS-Dogan and 'There Is Such a People' Discuss Potential Coalition for Third Mandate
Independent MPs supporting DPS Honorary Chairman Ahmed Dogan met with the There Is Such a People (TISP) parliamentary group to discuss forming a majority for a third mandate
Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Nazaryan Refuses Possible Prime Minister Role
Raya Nazaryan, the Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament, announced that she would decline any potential invitation from the President to lead a cabinet