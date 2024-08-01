Peevski Unhinged: Accuses President Radev of Dependency and Political Manipulation

Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has leveled new accusations against President Rumen Radev, alleging the President's dependency problems. Speaking to journalists at the National Assembly, Peevski claimed, "How many coffees does Radev have with the chief prosecutor? Enough already; all the masks will fall. I will get to the bottom of this, Mr. Radev. Well, you can also check how many appointments there are for energy and all other ministries of the treasurer Koprinkov, Nikolay Koprinkov, the chief treasurer of Mr. Cash" (Peevski refers to Radev as "Mr. Cash"). "The Bulgarian president is completely dependent on a rural innkeeper from Trud, complete dependence," said the DPS co-chairman.

Peevski reiterated his call for the return of the third mandate and advocated for early elections. "Let’s return the mandate and go to the polls. Enough of this charade. My campaign will expose the entire political model and provide a fresh start for the people," he stated.

Yesterday, Peevski also accused President Radev of dividing the DPS and attempting to replace National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan. In response, Radev stated that he does not interfere in the internal affairs of any political party, commenting, "When you have ambitions to govern the entire country but cannot manage your own party, it is understandable to be nervous."