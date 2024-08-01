Israel Confirms Death of Hamas Leader Mohammed Deif

The Israeli military has confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, the military leader of Hamas, following an airstrike in Gaza. The attack occurred on July 13 in a compound located in the Khan Younis area. In addition to Deif, another high-ranking commander of the radical Palestinian group was also killed in the strike.

The Israeli forces have released a video showing the airstrike. With Deif's death, along with the earlier assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar remains the only top Hamas leader still believed to be alive and reportedly hiding in Gaza.