Israel Confirms Death of Hamas Leader Mohammed Deif

World | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 12:19
Bulgaria: Israel Confirms Death of Hamas Leader Mohammed Deif

The Israeli military has confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, the military leader of Hamas, following an airstrike in Gaza. The attack occurred on July 13 in a compound located in the Khan Younis area. In addition to Deif, another high-ranking commander of the radical Palestinian group was also killed in the strike.

The Israeli forces have released a video showing the airstrike. With Deif's death, along with the earlier assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar remains the only top Hamas leader still believed to be alive and reportedly hiding in Gaza.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Deif, Hamas, Gaza

Related Articles:

Global Outrage Over Killing Of Hamas Leader: Palestine, Turkey, Russia, Iran, and China Condemn Assassination

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran

World | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 13:29

Iran's Security Failure Sparks Escalation in Middle East, Says Bulgarian Arabist

According to Bulgarian Arabist Prof. Vladimir Chukov, the situation in the Middle East has escalated dramatically following the assassination of Hamas leader in Tehran with a cruise missile

World | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 10:01

On The Brink: Hamas and Hezbollah Leaders Killed by IDF

Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas Political Bureau chief, has been killed in an attack in Tehran, Iran

World | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 09:14

Clashes Intensify as Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Strip

The Israeli army has advanced into southern areas of the Gaza Strip with tanks, engaging in combat with Hamas fighter

World | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 16:00

Israeli Forces Discover Bodies of Five Hostages Killed by Hamas

The Israeli army announced yesterday that it had discovered the bodies of five hostages who were killed by the Palestinian group Hamas during their attack on October 7

World | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 10:08

China Brokers Deal Between Hamas and Fatah for Gaza Reconciliation and Transitional Government

Hamas has announced the signing of an agreement with various Palestinian organizations, including its rival Fatah, to pursue "national unity"

World | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Tehran Vows Revenge: Khamenei Directs Military Action Against Israel

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct strike against Israel following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran

World | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 17:41

Russia and US Set for Massive Prisoner Exchange, Including Journalists and Marines

Russia is set to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan in a major prisoner swap with the US

World » Russia | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 16:14

Russia Threatens to Shoot Down Newly Delivered F-16 Jets in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian forces are prepared to shoot down the first batch of F-16 fighter jets delivered to Ukraine, asserting that these aircraft will not be a "panacea" for Kyiv's military.

World » Russia | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 15:02

Kamala Harris Takes 2% Lead Over Donald Trump in New Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris now leads former President Donald Trump by 2 percent,

World | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:30

US Reaches Plea Deal with 9/11 Mastermind, Seeks Death Penalty

The United States has reached a plea agreement with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, and two other defendants

World | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 09:30

Trump on Harris: 'Is She Indian or Black?'

Former President Donald Trump has launched a personal attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, questioning her racial identity in recent remarks

World | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 09:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria