Israel Confirms Death of Hamas Leader Mohammed Deif

Global Outrage Over Killing Of Hamas Leader: Palestine, Turkey, Russia, Iran, and China Condemn Assassination
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran
The Israeli military has confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, the military leader of Hamas, following an airstrike in Gaza. The attack occurred on July 13 in a compound located in the Khan Younis area. In addition to Deif, another high-ranking commander of the radical Palestinian group was also killed in the strike.
The Israeli forces have released a video showing the airstrike. With Deif's death, along with the earlier assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar remains the only top Hamas leader still believed to be alive and reportedly hiding in Gaza.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct strike against Israel following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran
Russia is set to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan in a major prisoner swap with the US
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian forces are prepared to shoot down the first batch of F-16 fighter jets delivered to Ukraine, asserting that these aircraft will not be a "panacea" for Kyiv's military.
Vice President Kamala Harris now leads former President Donald Trump by 2 percent,
The United States has reached a plea agreement with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, and two other defendants
Former President Donald Trump has launched a personal attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, questioning her racial identity in recent remarks
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU