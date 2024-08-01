Sofia Ranks as 9th Most Criminal City in Eastern Europe
According to the latest update from Numbeo, an online platform that gathers user-reported data on crime perceptions, Sofia ranks as the ninth most criminal city in Eastern Europe as of mid-2024. The top positions in this ranking are held by Ukrainian cities, including Dnipro and Odesa, followed by Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv. Despite ongoing economic and social progress, Sofia still faces notable crime issues.
In the broader European context, Sofia is positioned 60th in terms of crime. The city with the highest crime rate in Europe is Bradford, UK. On a global scale, Sofia ranks 188th, indicating that while the city encounters crime-related challenges, its crime rate is relatively low compared to many other cities worldwide. This suggests a somewhat favorable position for Sofia in the global context.
Numbeo’s approach involves collecting survey data reflecting people’s perceptions of crime rather than official statistics. This means the rankings are based on subjective opinions, which can differ from actual crime rates. While these indices may not precisely mirror official crime data, they offer valuable insights into public perceptions of safety and crime.
