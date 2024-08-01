Extreme Heat Claims more than 175 000 Lives Annually in Europe

Statement by the WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge

The European Region is the fastest-warming of the six WHO regions, with temperatures rising at around twice the global average rate. Across the Region, in its 53 Member States, people are paying the ultimate price. The three warmest years on record for the WHO European Region have all occurred since 2020, and the 10 warmest years have been since 2007.

A few days ago, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a Call to action on extreme heat in response to the deadly impacts of rising temperatures all over the world. In some places around the world, the climate crisis is already driving temperatures up to unbearable levels and estimates show that globally, approximately 489 000 heat-related deaths occurred each year between 2000 and 2019, with the European Region accounting for 36%, or on average 176 040 deaths every year between 2000 and 2019

The Secretary-General’s Call identifies four critical areas of action on caring for the vulnerable, protecting workers, boosting resilience of economies and societies, and limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C. This could not be more relevant for the European Region, where over the past 20 years, there has been a 30% increase in heat-related mortality, with heat-related deaths increasing in almost all of the countries of the Region where monitoring is in place.

Heat stress is the leading cause of climate-related death in the Region. Temperature extremes exacerbate chronic conditions, including cardiovascular, respiratory and cerebro-vascular diseases, mental health, and diabetes-related conditions. Extreme heat is a problem for elderly people in particular, especially those living alone. It can also place an additional burden on pregnant women.

Heat–health action plans are a crucial adaptation process, making communities more resilient to heatwaves. More than 20 countries in the European Region have such plans in place. While this is encouraging, it is not enough to protect all communities.

WHO/Europe, through our European Centre for Environment and Health in Bonn, Germany, is currently developing an updated, second edition of its heat–health action plan guidance. This will provide an evidence-based point of reference for national and local governments to establish their own plans or update existing ones. The process of developing these brings together actors from multiple sectors with the aim of better managing heat risks.

Fact is, that the adverse health effects of hot weather are largely preventable through good public health practices, so if we are better prepared for a hotter Region, we will save many lives, both now and in the future.

For this summer as for previous summers, I remind you of WHO/Europe’s annual #KeepCool campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of extreme heat and the simple guidance that can keep everybody safe.

Keep out of the heat : avoid going out and doing strenuous activities during the hottest time of day. Stay in the shade and do not leave children or animals in parked vehicles. If necessary and possible, spend 2–3 hours of the day in a cool place, such as a supermarket or cinema.

Keep your home cool: use night air to cool down your home. Reduce the heat load inside your home or hotel room during the day by using blinds or shutters.

Keep your body cool and hydrated: use light and loose-fitting clothing and light bed linen, take cool showers or baths, and drink water regularly while avoiding sugary, alcoholic, or caffeinated drinks due to their dehydrating effect on the body.

Take care of yourself and others: check on family, friends, and neighbours, especially the elderly, who spend much of their time alone.

We must strengthen coordinated action to protect our health from this most direct and deadliest impact of a changing climate. I fully support the Secretary General’s Call to action that is both urgent and timely in drawing global attention to address this global threat to public health.

WHO/Europe Press