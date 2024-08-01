Bulgaria: GERB Leads WCC-DB by 7.7% in Latest Election Polls

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:37
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: GERB Leads WCC-DB by 7.7% in Latest Election Polls

In (potential) upcoming autumn parliamentary elections, GERB is projected to lead with 23% support, according to a survey by Market Links conducted between July 20 and 28. "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) is expected to receive 15.3% of the vote. The survey, which involved 1,008 participants aged 18 and over, was carried out through direct personal interviews and online questionnaires in collaboration with bTV.

The survey also highlights that the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) has 12.8% support, "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) stands at 11%, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) at 6.9%, and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) at 5.2%. The party "Greatness" (Velichie) has around 3.7% support.

Sociologist Dobromir Zhivkov noted that political dynamics are still unfolding and the final outcomes will depend on factors like the future of DPS and "Greatness." He also predicted that voter turnout might be low, potentially falling below 40%, though this could change based on the pre-election campaign's developments and the parties' efforts to reach beyond their core supporters.

Zhivkov also observed a 3% drop in confidence in Boyko Borissov, although he remains the most approved party leader. Slavi Trifonov holds the second spot in terms of approval among party leaders, with 15%. President Rumen Radev enjoys the highest level of trust among politicians, at 50%.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, WCC-DB, election

Related Articles:

GERB to Meet with 'There Is Such a People' but Rejects Support for Government

|

Protests Erupt in Venezuela as Opposition Denounces Maduro's Election Victory

|

Harris Admits Trailing Trump, While Trump Promises Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

|

GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Awaits Constitutional Court Verdict on Controversial Judicial Changes

|

Borissov Compared Political Landscape in Bulgaria to Weather Forecast

|

Bulgaria's Glavchev Ready to Continue as Acting Prime Minister if Third Mandate Fails

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

'There Is Such a People' and BSP Find Common Ground on Third Mandate, Discuss Future Cooperation

Discussions between "There Is Such a People" (TISP) and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) on supporting the third mandate began with a positive tone, focusing on common ground

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 16:17

Bulgaria: Parliamentary Clash Over Proposal to Honor Former Communist Leader

In the Bulgarian parliament, a heated dispute erupted over the proposal to award Georgi Yordanov the "Stara Planina" order of the first degree

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 14:49

Peevski Unhinged: Accuses President Radev of Dependency and Political Manipulation

Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has leveled new accusations against President Rumen Radev,

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 12:28

GERB to Meet with 'There Is Such a People' but Rejects Support for Government

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, confirmed that his party will engage with “There Is Such a People” (TISP) for a meeting on Saturday, aimed at discussing the final mandate for forming a government

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:11

Bulgaria: DPS-Dogan and 'There Is Such a People' Discuss Potential Coalition for Third Mandate

Independent MPs supporting DPS Honorary Chairman Ahmed Dogan met with the There Is Such a People (TISP) parliamentary group to discuss forming a majority for a third mandate

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01

Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Nazaryan Refuses Possible Prime Minister Role

Raya Nazaryan, the Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament, announced that she would decline any potential invitation from the President to lead a cabinet

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 15:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria