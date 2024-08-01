Bulgaria: GERB Leads WCC-DB by 7.7% in Latest Election Polls
In (potential) upcoming autumn parliamentary elections, GERB is projected to lead with 23% support, according to a survey by Market Links conducted between July 20 and 28. "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) is expected to receive 15.3% of the vote. The survey, which involved 1,008 participants aged 18 and over, was carried out through direct personal interviews and online questionnaires in collaboration with bTV.
The survey also highlights that the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) has 12.8% support, "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) stands at 11%, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) at 6.9%, and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) at 5.2%. The party "Greatness" (Velichie) has around 3.7% support.
Sociologist Dobromir Zhivkov noted that political dynamics are still unfolding and the final outcomes will depend on factors like the future of DPS and "Greatness." He also predicted that voter turnout might be low, potentially falling below 40%, though this could change based on the pre-election campaign's developments and the parties' efforts to reach beyond their core supporters.
Zhivkov also observed a 3% drop in confidence in Boyko Borissov, although he remains the most approved party leader. Slavi Trifonov holds the second spot in terms of approval among party leaders, with 15%. President Rumen Radev enjoys the highest level of trust among politicians, at 50%.
