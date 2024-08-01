Kamala Harris Takes 2% Lead Over Donald Trump in New Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris now leads former President Donald Trump by 2 percent, with current figures showing Harris at 46 percent compared to Trump’s 44 percent, according to a recent joint survey by YouGov and The Economist. This data, collected between July 27 and July 30, marks a significant shift from the previous poll conducted on July 21 and 23, where Trump had a 3 percent lead, holding 44 percent to Harris's 41 percent.

The notable change in polling results can be attributed to several factors. Unlike President Joe Biden, whose age and cognitive concerns have been a liability, Harris has effectively mobilized key Democratic voter groups, including minorities and young people, whose support for Biden had waned over his presidency. Her campaign has gained momentum, partly due to the backing of influential Democratic figures, including Biden himself.

Trump’s campaign, on the other hand, appears to be struggling despite recent high-profile events meant to boost his image. The assassination attempt on July 13 and the subsequent Republican convention from July 15-18, where Trump aimed to present himself as a unifying figure, have not translated into sustained support. Trump’s attempts to discredit Harris, including giving her the nickname “Laughing Kamala,” have not had the desired effect. Additionally, Trump's approval ratings, which briefly spiked following the assassination attempt, have since fallen.

Trump's vice-presidential pick, JD Vance, has also faced issues. His approval rating has dropped significantly, rising from 31 percent to 39 percent in just two weeks, according to a July 29 Ipsos poll. This marks a record high disapproval rating for a vice-presidential candidate at this stage in the campaign.

Despite the close race, Harris’s lead is expected to grow. She is set to hold her first joint rally with her vice-presidential candidate on Tuesday, with details yet to be confirmed. Harris will also receive the official endorsement of Democratic Party delegates on August 7, a move that traditionally boosts a candidate’s support. The Democratic Party convention, scheduled for August 19 to 22, will provide Harris and her running mate an opportunity to further appeal to American voters and solidify their position against Trump and Vance.