Kirill Gryaznov, a Russian national, has drawn significant attention due to his recent actions and subsequent arrest in Paris. On May 7, Gryaznov's attempt to travel to Paris was thwarted when he became heavily intoxicated during a layover in Istanbul, resulting in his removal from the flight and blacklisting. He then continued to Bulgaria by car, where his drunken behavior led him to boast about a secret mission to Paris. Gryaznov claimed he was on a covert operation and showed a certificate he asserted proved his connections to the special services.

His statements and behavior prompted an investigation by "The Insider", a Russian-language opposition website, which uncovered that Gryaznov was arrested on July 21 in his Paris apartment on rue Saint-Denis. Reports from "The Insider", "Spiegel" magazine, and "Le Mond" newspaper revealed that the search of his apartment yielded "materials of diplomatic importance," though the specifics of these materials were not disclosed. Gryaznov was placed in preliminary detention and charged with "intelligence for a foreign power with the aim of provoking hostilities in France," a crime that could lead to a 30-year prison sentence.

Gryaznov, a cook by profession, is known to some in France as an alcoholic prone to nonsensical behavior. Viktor, a French acquaintance, described Gryaznov as someone who despises Putin and avoided military service. However, documents reviewed by "Le Mond" show that in 2019, a plane ticket for Gryaznov to Moscow was purchased by Vladimir Bondarchuk, a former FSB inspector.

Connections between Gryaznov and Russian intelligence might be linked to his brother, Dmitry Vladimirovich Gryaznov, who holds a significant position within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia-Belarus, an organization with ties to intelligence services. Dmitry Gryaznov is reportedly linked with other individuals involved in espionage activities, including those suspected of involvement in high-profile poisonings and espionage cases.

The incident involving Gryaznov has caught the attention of French intelligence, especially in light of other recent arrests of Moldovan nationals connected to anti-Semitic graffiti and pro-Kremlin activities. The French authorities have been on high alert due to recent incidents involving suspected Russian agents.

Recently, three Bulgarians suspected of vandalizing the Holocaust memorial in Paris in mid-May have been detained, according to Bulgaria's State Agency "National Security". The arrests, made on July 25, were the result of a coordinated operation by the State Security Service and the Ministry of the Interior. One suspect is also being held in an undisclosed EU country. These detentions follow a European Arrest Warrant issued on July 19 by French authorities as part of an investigation into the suspects' alleged involvement in an organized criminal group and charges of property destruction with motives related to ethnicity and race.

The publications covering Gryaznov's case suggest that while he appears to be an unprofessional agent, his actions may reflect a broader Russian strategy involving amateur sabotage operations to create unrest in the West. European security officials have noted that these operations often lack sophistication and rely on low-cost recruits, resulting in notable incompetence.