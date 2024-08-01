Fire in Maleshev Mountain: Swedish Planes Arrive as Evacuations Continue

Society » INCIDENTS | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:15
Bulgaria: Fire in Maleshev Mountain: Swedish Planes Arrive as Evacuations Continue

The battle against the wildfire in Maleshev Mountain is ongoing, with nearly 120 residents from two villages having been evacuated. Despite the fire being nearly contained, strong winds have reignited the flames, prompting the deployment of Swedish planes to assist with extinguishing the blaze. These aircraft will take over from the French planes, which have completed their mission in Bulgaria.

The Swedish planes are expected to remain in Bulgaria for as long as needed to help control the fire. Meanwhile, Air Force helicopters are anticipated to join the efforts today in the nearby area of Strumyani.

Emil Iliev, the mayor of Strumyani, reported on Nova TV that the situation remains severe. A 50-ton bulldozer was delivered after midnight to aid in creating firebreaks, but the unpredictable wind has made the fire difficult to control. The flames have shifted towards the village of Karpelevo, with forest officials, military personnel, volunteers, and firefighters working to establish a barrier to prevent further spread.

Ventsi Yanev, the mayor of Mikrevo, noted that the fire’s direction has changed to the northwest due to shifting winds. He emphasized the ongoing efforts to halt the fire’s advance. Yanev also mentioned issues with the BG-ALERT system, stating that not everyone, including himself, received the warning signal.

