Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:11
Bulgaria: GERB to Meet with 'There Is Such a People' but Rejects Support for Government

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, confirmed that his party will engage with “There Is Such a People” (TISP) for a meeting on Saturday, aimed at discussing the final mandate for forming a government. However, Borissov reiterated that GERB’s position remains firm: they will not support a government formed within this parliament.

Borissov noted that GERB has a program ready for discussion and mentioned that previous talks with TISP during the first mandate had already been conducted. He emphasized that while the current negotiations may offer some wisdom for future elections, GERB’s stance on forming a government now remains unchanged.

In response to claims by Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), alleging a planned coup against Speaker of the National Assembly Raya Nazaryan, Borissov dismissed the notion. He stated that GERB does not require protection and does not consider the possibility of such actions. Borissov expressed confidence that GERB would strongly oppose any moves that could lead to a new majority before the elections, particularly in defense of Nazaryan, which he believes would hinder any potential future negotiations.

'There Is Such a People' and BSP Find Common Ground on Third Mandate, Discuss Future Cooperation

Bulgaria: GERB Leads WCC-DB by 7.7% in Latest Election Polls

Bulgaria: DPS-Dogan and 'There Is Such a People' Discuss Potential Coalition for Third Mandate

Unsuccessful Talks: TISP Fails to Secure Support from 'Greatness' MPs Close to Ivelin Mihailov

DPS Split on Third Mandate: Peevski Declines, Dogan Faction Engages

'There Is Such a People' Given Final Chance to Form Government: Broad Parliamentary Support Essential

'There Is Such a People' and BSP Find Common Ground on Third Mandate, Discuss Future Cooperation

Discussions between "There Is Such a People" (TISP) and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) on supporting the third mandate began with a positive tone, focusing on common ground

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 16:17

Bulgaria: Parliamentary Clash Over Proposal to Honor Former Communist Leader

In the Bulgarian parliament, a heated dispute erupted over the proposal to award Georgi Yordanov the "Stara Planina" order of the first degree

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 14:49

Peevski Unhinged: Accuses President Radev of Dependency and Political Manipulation

Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has leveled new accusations against President Rumen Radev,

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 12:28

Bulgaria: GERB Leads WCC-DB by 7.7% in Latest Election Polls

In (potential) upcoming autumn parliamentary elections, GERB is projected to lead with 23% support,

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:37

Bulgaria: DPS-Dogan and 'There Is Such a People' Discuss Potential Coalition for Third Mandate

Independent MPs supporting DPS Honorary Chairman Ahmed Dogan met with the There Is Such a People (TISP) parliamentary group to discuss forming a majority for a third mandate

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01

Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Nazaryan Refuses Possible Prime Minister Role

Raya Nazaryan, the Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament, announced that she would decline any potential invitation from the President to lead a cabinet

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 15:02
