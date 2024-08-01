GERB to Meet with 'There Is Such a People' but Rejects Support for Government

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, confirmed that his party will engage with “There Is Such a People” (TISP) for a meeting on Saturday, aimed at discussing the final mandate for forming a government. However, Borissov reiterated that GERB’s position remains firm: they will not support a government formed within this parliament.

Borissov noted that GERB has a program ready for discussion and mentioned that previous talks with TISP during the first mandate had already been conducted. He emphasized that while the current negotiations may offer some wisdom for future elections, GERB’s stance on forming a government now remains unchanged.

In response to claims by Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), alleging a planned coup against Speaker of the National Assembly Raya Nazaryan, Borissov dismissed the notion. He stated that GERB does not require protection and does not consider the possibility of such actions. Borissov expressed confidence that GERB would strongly oppose any moves that could lead to a new majority before the elections, particularly in defense of Nazaryan, which he believes would hinder any potential future negotiations.