US Reaches Plea Deal with 9/11 Mastermind, Seeks Death Penalty
The United States has reached a plea agreement with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, and two other defendants, the US Department of Defense announced on Wednesday. Mohammed, also known as KSM, was apprehended in Pakistan in 2003 for his alleged role in the terrorist attacks.
In 2008, Mohammed faced multiple charges including conspiracy, murder in violation of the law of war, attacks on civilians, and terrorism. The US had previously stated its intention to pursue the death penalty for him. Alongside Mohammed, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi have also reached plea deals, with the Pentagon confirming the agreements.
According to the New York Times, the defendants have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in return for a life sentence, avoiding the death penalty. The September 11, 2001 attacks, which remain the deadliest terrorist incident in US history, resulted in the deaths of over 3,000 people. In just 102 minutes, hijacked planes crashed into New York's World Trade Center twin towers, causing their collapse, and another plane hit the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. A fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to overcome the hijackers, preventing it from reaching its intended target.
