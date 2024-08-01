Third Bulgarian Boxer Reaches Quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

Sports | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 09:16
Bulgaria: Third Bulgarian Boxer Reaches Quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

Bulgarian national Javier Ibanez has advanced to the quarterfinals in the 57-kilogram category of the Olympic boxing tournament in Paris.

Ibanez, who is seeded second and is a champion from the European games, secured a unanimous 5:0 victory in his debut match against Ukrainian Ayder Abduraimov, with all judges scoring the bout 30:27. The naturalized Cuban displayed superior skill, giving little opportunity to his 20-year-old opponent, a two-time European junior champion from Budva 2021 and Sofia 2022.

Ibanez now needs one more win to ensure at least a bronze medal. His next match is scheduled for August 3 at 21:16 Bulgarian time against Japan's Shudai Harada, the number 7 seed and vice-champion from the Asian Games in Huangzhou 2023. Harada also achieved a unanimous decision victory in his round of 16 match against the experienced 31-year-old Ilmar Gonzalez Landazuri of Colombia.

With this victory, Ibanez becomes the third Bulgarian to reach the quarterfinals of the Olympic boxing tournament. He follows Stanimira Petrova in the women's 54 kg category and Rami Kiwan in the 75 kg category, both of whom also advanced in their respective matches.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ibanez, Bulgarian, boxing

Related Articles:

Court Ruling Sparks Censorship Fears: Bulgarian Journalists Held Liable for Interviewee’s Statements

Bulgarian journalist Dimitar Stoyanov and his colleague Angel Alexiev have been ordered to pay 3,000 leva to GERB deputy Lachezar Ivanov due to claims made by an interviewee in their 2021 publication

Politics | August 2, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Aviation and Ground Crews Struggle to Contain Bulgarian Wildfires

The situation remains complicated with the fires in Maleshevska Mountain, Strumyani, and Slavyanka Mountain, as both fronts remain active

Society » Incidents | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 09:04

Bulgarian Church Denounces Paris Olympics Ceremony as Vulgar

The Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church has issued a statement condemning the opening ceremony of the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris

Business | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 18:41

Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova Shines in Badminton at Paris Olympics

Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova achieved a notable victory in badminton, defeating China’s Qi Xuefei, who represents France, with a decisive 2:0 in their group stage match at the Paris Olympics

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 17:08

EC Investigates Impact of Bulgaria's Canceled Judicial Reform

The European Commission is examining the recent decision by the Bulgarian Constitutional Court that annulled significant portions of the judicial reform in Bulgaria

World » EU | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:11

Bulgaria's Viktor Lilov Makes History with Dual Golds in Chemistry and Biology Olympiads

Bulgarian students have achieved remarkable success at the International Chemistry Olympiad held in Saudi Arabia

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 15:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Paris Olympics: Italian Fighter Breaks Down in Tears Against Trans Boxer in 46 Seconds! (VIDEO)

Italy's Angela Carini halted her Olympic welterweight boxing match against trans boxer Imane Khelifin in Paris after just 46 seconds and two punches

Sports | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Bulgaria's Desislava Angelova Secures Spot in Skiff Medal Race at the Olympics

In the Olympic regatta in Paris, Bulgaria has secured a finalist spot in the skiff event with Desislava Angelova making a notable debut

Sports | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 13:08

Bulgarian Boxer Rami Kiwan Secures Unanimous Victory in Paris 2024 Olympics and Advance to Quarter-Finals (VIDEO)

European champion Rami Kiwan delivered a standout performance, securing a dominant victory over the top-seeded fighter in the 71kg weight class at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Sports | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 13:38

Bulgarian Swimmer Lyubomir Epitropov Secures Spot in Paris Olympic 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

Lyubomir Epitropov, the European champion in the 200-meter breaststroke, has advanced to the semifinals at the Olympic Games in Paris

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 19:10

Bulgarian Boxer Stanimira Petrova Secures Spot in Quarterfinals with Victory Over World Champion

Stanimira Petrova achieved a notable victory in her opening match at the Summer Olympics in Paris

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 19:03

Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova Shines in Badminton at Paris Olympics

Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova achieved a notable victory in badminton, defeating China’s Qi Xuefei, who represents France, with a decisive 2:0 in their group stage match at the Paris Olympics

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 17:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria