Third Bulgarian Boxer Reaches Quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

Bulgarian national Javier Ibanez has advanced to the quarterfinals in the 57-kilogram category of the Olympic boxing tournament in Paris.

Ibanez, who is seeded second and is a champion from the European games, secured a unanimous 5:0 victory in his debut match against Ukrainian Ayder Abduraimov, with all judges scoring the bout 30:27. The naturalized Cuban displayed superior skill, giving little opportunity to his 20-year-old opponent, a two-time European junior champion from Budva 2021 and Sofia 2022.

Ibanez now needs one more win to ensure at least a bronze medal. His next match is scheduled for August 3 at 21:16 Bulgarian time against Japan's Shudai Harada, the number 7 seed and vice-champion from the Asian Games in Huangzhou 2023. Harada also achieved a unanimous decision victory in his round of 16 match against the experienced 31-year-old Ilmar Gonzalez Landazuri of Colombia.

With this victory, Ibanez becomes the third Bulgarian to reach the quarterfinals of the Olympic boxing tournament. He follows Stanimira Petrova in the women's 54 kg category and Rami Kiwan in the 75 kg category, both of whom also advanced in their respective matches.