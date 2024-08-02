First Batch of F-16 Jets Arrives in Ukraine

The first delivery of allied F-16 fighter jets has arrived in Ukraine, marking a significant boost to the country's ability to counter Russian attacks, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the situation. The deadline for transferring these US military aircraft was set for the end of July, and it has been met. The exact number of jets is not disclosed, but it is noted that the initial delivery consists of only a few.

Despite the arrival of the aircraft, it remains unclear whether Ukrainian pilots, who have been training with Western allies in recent months, will be able to operate them immediately or if additional time will be needed, according to the sources. Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Diana Davityan declined to comment on the matter.

Although the initial number of F-16s is small, their presence will help Ukraine gradually build the capacity to challenge Russia's air superiority. It has taken over a year for these fighter jets to reach Ukraine. In May 2023, US President Joe Biden reversed his opposition to sending the F-16s. However, Ukraine's ambitions for these aircraft have faced challenges, including a lack of runways and spare parts, as well as language barriers between Ukrainian pilots and foreign instructors.

Until now, Ukrainian pilots have been trained on the F-16 abroad, including in the United States. During this period, the battlefield dynamics have evolved, with both sides increasingly utilizing low-cost drones and Russia bolstering its air defenses. Earlier, a senior official mentioned that the US will equip the F-16s delivered to Ukraine with advanced weapons, including air-to-air missiles.

Defense Express military expert Ivan Kyrychevskyi pointed out that initially, the F-16s will not be armed with long-range weapons. Nevertheless, their introduction will enhance the effectiveness of strikes against Russian forces on the front line, as existing Western missiles can be used with full efficiency.