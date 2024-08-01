Plovdiv Waste Plant Fire Contained, Minor Injuries Reported

Dimitar Brishimov, deputy director of the Plovdiv fire station, informed BNT that the fire at the waste plant near the Plovdiv village of Tsaratsovo has been extinguished. Smoke continues to rise above the site, mostly steam from the water used in firefighting efforts. Despite the situation, there is no air pollution, as confirmed by continuous air measurements conducted overnight by both the fire department and the Regional Environmental and Water Inspections (REWI).

The fire caused damage to two tugs and a truck owned by a company with a neighboring warehouse. Clearing the fallen structure and extinguishing smoldering remains are still pending. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries during the incident. Brishimov himself sought medical attention due to thrown polymers, while the other firefighter suffered a leg injury.

The regional governor of Plovdiv assured that several mobile air measurement stations at the site detected no excess of harmful indicators, posing no danger to the population. Contact is being maintained with the owner and employees of the enterprise, which collected and processed industrial waste for raw material. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The mayor of Tsaratsovo criticized those spreading panic on social networks, emphasizing that there was no real danger to the settlement. He stated there is no need for evacuation or any other extraordinary actions.