August Begins with Yellow Heat Warning in 11 Bulgarian Regions

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning code for high temperatures across 11 regions in Bulgaria, predominantly in the northwest and central parts of the country. Maximum temperatures are forecasted to reach between 32° and 37°, with Sofia expected to see around 32°.

The day will be sunny with light winds blowing from the southeast, shifting to moderate in eastern Bulgaria. Along the Black Sea coast, temperatures will range from 29° to 31°. The sea water temperature is expected to be between 27° and 28°, with sea conditions rated at 2 points.

In the mountainous regions, the weather will remain sunny. Light winds will come from the southeast, and moderate winds will prevail in the highest areas from the northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is anticipated to be around 26°, while at 2000 meters, it will be about 18°.

The forecast suggests a warm and sunny day throughout the country, with notable heat warnings in certain areas. The wind patterns will vary, being predominantly from the east-southeast in most regions, and shifting orientations along the coast and in higher altitudes.