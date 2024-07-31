Bulgaria: DPS-Dogan and 'There Is Such a People' Discuss Potential Coalition for Third Mandate

Independent MPs supporting DPS Honorary Chairman Ahmed Dogan met with the There Is Such a People (TISP) parliamentary group to discuss forming a majority for a third mandate. Both parties found common ground and expressed readiness to form a regular cabinet.

Jevdet Chakarov, Chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), emphasized the need to prioritize the people's needs and ensure the state functions adequately, noting Bulgaria's low standard of living within the EU. He stressed the importance of dialogue to converge positions and overcome the political crisis.

Alexander Rashev from TISP highlighted their priority to amend the Law on Judicial Power and limit the Prosecutor General's rights, along with changes to the Criminal Procedure Code for judicial transparency and electronic justice. Diplomat Dimitar Gurdev noted that TISP and DPS share the same Euro-Atlantic orientation in foreign policy and stressed the urgency of appointing a European Commissioner.

TISP leader Toshko Yordanov emphasized the importance of forming a regular government to address expired mandates in regulatory bodies. TISP and DPS both support maintaining the flat tax and ensuring the budget is balanced.

Pavela Mitova expressed alignment with DPS's views on preserving nuclear capacities and diversifying energy sources. Chakarov reiterated DPS's commitment to judicial reform and emphasized the need for a regular government to facilitate investments.

MEP Ilhan Kyuchuk proposed a radical approach, viewing the EU as a domestic policy matter and stressing the importance of Bulgaria's role in the EU over the next few years. He also highlighted the need to engage with Bulgarian communities abroad.

Sevim Ali from DPS-Dogan called for measures to combat the demographic crisis, and Chakarov suggested a national demographic strategy. Toshko Yordanov from TISP proposed tax exemptions for young working and studying families.

Jeyhan Ibryamov from DPS-Dogan noted the significant common ground between the two parties and suggested that any differences could be resolved. Stanislav Balabanov from TISP expressed optimism about finding a majority and implementing shared priorities.

Chakarov thanked TISP for the constructive dialogue and expressed satisfaction with the meeting, seeing potential for forming a government in the interest of the country.

The TISP parliamentary group is scheduled to meet with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) next, followed by meetings with "Revival" and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), and finally with GERB. DPS-Peevski announced they will not meet with TISP for a third mandate.