Explosion at Bulgarian Military Plant Causes Damage but No Injuries

Bulgaria Takes Flight: Kamikaze Drones Now in Production
At the state-owned Terem holding, the commencement of kamikaze drone production marks a significant stride in Bulgaria's defense capabilities
A projectile exploded in a machine at the "Terem" military plant in Kostenets, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The explosion, which involved a dose for a single projectile, caused damage to a safety wall and the roof of the factory. Fortunately, no one was injured, and no fire occurred.
Fire crews doused the area with water to prevent any further explosions, and all workers were evacuated from the site. Representatives of "Military Counterintelligence" are expected to arrive. The municipality of Kostenets has confirmed the incident.
The battle against the wildfire in Maleshev Mountain is ongoing, with nearly 120 residents from two villages having been evacuated
Dimitar Brishimov, deputy director of the Plovdiv fire station, informed BNT that the fire at the waste plant near the Plovdiv village of Tsaratsovo has been extinguished
French planes have resumed firefighting operations in the Maleshev mountain region, continuing their efforts under the European Disaster Relief Mechanism for the third consecutive day
The situation remains complicated with the fires in Maleshevska Mountain, Strumyani, and Slavyanka Mountain, as both fronts remain active
A neoprene suit from a Russian patrol boat was discovered on Listi beach in Sinemorets by citizens participating in a beach cleanup
A large fire is burning next to the Struma highway
