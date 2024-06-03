Explosion at Bulgarian Military Plant Causes Damage but No Injuries

Society » INCIDENTS | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 15:37
Bulgaria: Explosion at Bulgarian Military Plant Causes Damage but No Injuries

A projectile exploded in a machine at the "Terem" military plant in Kostenets, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The explosion, which involved a dose for a single projectile, caused damage to a safety wall and the roof of the factory. Fortunately, no one was injured, and no fire occurred.

Fire crews doused the area with water to prevent any further explosions, and all workers were evacuated from the site. Representatives of "Military Counterintelligence" are expected to arrive. The municipality of Kostenets has confirmed the incident.

