Historic Opportunity: Bulgaria Selected to Chair UNESCO World Heritage Session

Bulgaria's Desislava Angelova Secures Spot in Skiff Medal Race at the Olympics
In the Olympic regatta in Paris, Bulgaria has secured a finalist spot in the skiff event with Desislava Angelova making a notable debut
For the first time, Bulgaria will host the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in 2025, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Culture. This decision was made early this morning during the ongoing session of the organization in India.
The Bulgarian Minister of Culture, Maestro Nayden Todorov, held several meetings with delegates from various countries, resulting in positive support for Bulgaria's candidacy for chairman and host.
Prof. Dr. Nikolay Nenov's candidacy for the chairmanship of the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in 2025, scheduled for June or July, has been submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval. His candidacy is based on his qualifications as a scientist.
Hosting this prestigious event underscores Bulgaria's commitment to the conservation of world heritage and enhances global cooperation in this field.
Bulgaria has been a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since May 17, 1956. The last time Bulgaria hosted a similar forum was in 1985, when it organized the session of the General Conference of the organization.
Statement by the WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge
The battle against the wildfire in Maleshev Mountain is ongoing, with nearly 120 residents from two villages having been evacuated
Dimitar Brishimov, deputy director of the Plovdiv fire station, informed BNT that the fire at the waste plant near the Plovdiv village of Tsaratsovo has been extinguished
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning code for high temperatures across 11 regions in Bulgaria
A projectile exploded in a machine at the "Terem" military plant in Kostenets, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs
French planes have resumed firefighting operations in the Maleshev mountain region, continuing their efforts under the European Disaster Relief Mechanism for the third consecutive day
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU