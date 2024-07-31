Historic Opportunity: Bulgaria Selected to Chair UNESCO World Heritage Session

For the first time, Bulgaria will host the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in 2025, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Culture. This decision was made early this morning during the ongoing session of the organization in India.

The Bulgarian Minister of Culture, Maestro Nayden Todorov, held several meetings with delegates from various countries, resulting in positive support for Bulgaria's candidacy for chairman and host.

Prof. Dr. Nikolay Nenov's candidacy for the chairmanship of the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in 2025, scheduled for June or July, has been submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval. His candidacy is based on his qualifications as a scientist.

Hosting this prestigious event underscores Bulgaria's commitment to the conservation of world heritage and enhances global cooperation in this field.

Bulgaria has been a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since May 17, 1956. The last time Bulgaria hosted a similar forum was in 1985, when it organized the session of the General Conference of the organization.