US Bomber Aircraft Arrive in Black Sea Region (VIDEO)

For the first time, US strategic bomber aircraft have deployed to Romania. Two US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft have arrived at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania. They’ll be undertaking flying missions with NATO Allies and Partners to synchronise capabilities, tactics and procedures. The B-52Hs have deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana in the United States.



The US routinely demonstrates its commitment to NATO Allies and Partners through Bomber Task Force missions, providing assurance and contributing to deterrence, particularly along NATO’s eastern flank.





Footage includes various shots of a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft on the tarmac and taking off at the air base in Romania, as well as an interview with Lieutenant Colonel Jared Patterson, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Commander.