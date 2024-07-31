Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Nazaryan Refuses Possible Prime Minister Role

Kamala Harris Takes 2% Lead Over Donald Trump in New Poll
Vice President Kamala Harris now leads former President Donald Trump by 2 percent,
HOT: » Exclusive: NYT Best Selling Romance Author Meghan March on Overcoming Adversity and Embracing Storytelling
Raya Nazaryan, the Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament, announced that she would decline any potential invitation from the President to lead a cabinet.
Following recent constitutional changes, the President can now select an acting prime minister from a restricted pool of senior civil servants, including the Speaker of the National Assembly.
Speaking to reporters, Nazaryan emphasized that she has no desire to take on the role of acting prime minister.
"I have not given any reason for a change in the chairmanship of the National Assembly," she said. "I want to make it clear that I have no ambitions to become an official prime minister, and if President Radev invites me to this position, I will refuse."
Previously, DPS co-chairman Delyan Peevski accused the President of influencing parliamentary appointments and, along with WCC-DB, attempting to replace the Speaker of the National Assembly.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has leveled new accusations against President Rumen Radev,
In (potential) upcoming autumn parliamentary elections, GERB is projected to lead with 23% support,
Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, confirmed that his party will engage with “There Is Such a People” (TISP) for a meeting on Saturday, aimed at discussing the final mandate for forming a government
Independent MPs supporting DPS Honorary Chairman Ahmed Dogan met with the There Is Such a People (TISP) parliamentary group to discuss forming a majority for a third mandate
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev asserted that he does not involve himself in the internal matters of political parties
Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova has raised concerns that Bulgaria might not receive the full second payment of 653 million euros under the Recovery and Resilience Plan
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU