Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Nazaryan Refuses Possible Prime Minister Role

Raya Nazaryan, the Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament, announced that she would decline any potential invitation from the President to lead a cabinet.

Following recent constitutional changes, the President can now select an acting prime minister from a restricted pool of senior civil servants, including the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Nazaryan emphasized that she has no desire to take on the role of acting prime minister.

"I have not given any reason for a change in the chairmanship of the National Assembly," she said. "I want to make it clear that I have no ambitions to become an official prime minister, and if President Radev invites me to this position, I will refuse."

Previously, DPS co-chairman Delyan Peevski accused the President of influencing parliamentary appointments and, along with WCC-DB, attempting to replace the Speaker of the National Assembly.