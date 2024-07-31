Bulgarian Boxer Rami Kiwan Secures Unanimous Victory in Paris 2024 Olympics and Advance to Quarter-Finals (VIDEO)

European champion Rami Kiwan delivered a standout performance, securing a dominant victory over the top-seeded fighter in the 71kg weight class at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The win, achieved by a unanimous decision, saw the boxer from the small Bulgarian town of Cherven Bryag assert his superiority throughout all rounds of the match.

Kiwan faced Australia’s Shannan Davey, who had a record of 51 wins from 68 bouts and was the top seed in the 71kg division. Davey, who had a bye in the first round, found himself outclassed in the ring by Kiwan. From the outset, Kiwan displayed his characteristic style, using counter right hooks and maintaining the middle distance effectively. His right-left straight combinations and sharp footwork consistently outmaneuvered Davey, whose attempts were largely ineffective against Kiwan’s precision and agility.

In the opening round, Kiwan's performance led to a clear 5-0 decision from the judges. Davey came out aggressively in the second round, landing a few notable shots, but Kiwan’s relentless counterattacks and clean strikes—particularly his left hooks—proved too much for the Australian. Despite Davey’s efforts, Kiwan’s accuracy and tactical approach secured another 5-0 score for the round.

Kiwan's strategic patience continued into the third round, as he kept his distance and capitalized on Davey's advances with countering straights. Davey’s head-first rushes were more dangerous than his combinations, but Kiwan remained composed and controlled the ring, further affirming his dominance with a final round decision that mirrored the previous scores.

In his initial bout in Paris, Kiwan had already shown his prowess by defeating Polish fighter Damian Durkacz by unanimous decision, marking a successful debut at the Olympics. Kiwan earned his place at Paris 2024 through the qualifying tournament held in Busto Arsizio, Italy, in March.

Hailing from Cherven Bryag (translating from Bulgarian to Red Shore) and representing his local boxing club, Kiwan's background is a blend of diverse cultural influences. His father, originally from Syria with Palestinian heritage, came to Bulgaria for higher education and settled there, marrying a Bulgarian and raising Rami, who was born in Bulgaria.

Rami: "I'm Here for the Gold!"

Rami Kiwan is now just one step away from clinching a medal in the boxing tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Bulgarian athlete delivered an impressive performance against the top seed in the 71 kg weight class, winning by unanimous decision to advance to the quarter-finals.

"I have to admit, I was surprised at how easily the shots landed. I mostly stuck to the strategy we had planned. Given the random nature of the seeding, I expected to win, but he's the Oceania champion and a solid boxer. Nonetheless, I don’t see him as my biggest challenge here," Kiwan told BNT.

The Bulgarian boxer expressed that he has no particular preference for his next opponent and is focused solely on winning the Olympic gold.

"I'm prepared for the next challenge. My goal is the gold medal, so even though securing a bronze is a step closer, I’m here to win the top prize. I’m ready for whoever comes next!" Kiwan added.