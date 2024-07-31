Global Outrage Over Killing Of Hamas Leader: Palestine, Turkey, Russia, Iran, and China Condemn Assassination

Israel Confirms Death of Hamas Leader Mohammed Deif
The Israeli military has confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, the military leader of Hamas
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, according to Reuters. Following Haniyeh's death, which Hamas attributes to an Israeli attack on his residence, Palestinian nationalist and Islamic groups have called for a general strike and mass protests.
The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed Haniyeh’s death, noting that his bodyguard was also killed. Further details are expected to be released later. The Israeli government has not yet provided any confirmation regarding the incident.
The killing of Haniyeh coincided with an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb targeting Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr, also known as "Sayyid Muhsan." Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, has not verified Shukr’s death.
Turkey has also condemned Haniyeh’s assassination, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of showing no intent for peace. The Turkish Foreign Ministry warned that this attack could escalate conflict in Gaza and urged international action to prevent further violence. Turkey reiterated its support for the Palestinian cause.
Russia, through Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, described Haniyeh's murder as an "absolutely unacceptable political assassination," warning that it would exacerbate regional tensions and negatively affect Gaza ceasefire negotiations.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani stated that Haniyeh’s death would not be in vain and would only strengthen the bonds between Tehran, Palestine, and the resistance.
China has expressed strong concern over the murder. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian condemned the killing and warned that it could lead to greater regional instability.
