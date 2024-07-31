Single European Rail Ticket Plan Stalled: Von der Leyen’s Vision Unmet

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who promised a unified rail ticket across Europe during her election campaign five years ago, has yet to deliver on this initiative. Despite her commitment, a single, cross-border rail ticket remains unavailable.

In a political guideline document presented with her re-election speech to MEPs on July 18, Von der Leyen acknowledged that traveling by train across European borders is still overly complex for many citizens. Currently, passengers often need to purchase separate tickets from different operators when traveling between countries. This system leaves travelers without protections if delays or cancellations occur, impacting their connections, as reported by Euractiv.

To address this issue, Von der Leyen announced that the Commission will propose a new regulation aimed at creating a single digital booking system. This system would allow Europeans to purchase one ticket through a single platform and ensure their passenger rights are maintained throughout the journey.

The European Commission had previously committed to issuing recommendations on ticketing in December 2020, and public consultations were conducted from December 2021 to February 2022. However, over two years later, the proposal has yet to be approved by the Regulatory Scrutiny Board.

The Council's annual report merely notes that work on the issue is "continuing," with no new updates provided as of September 2023. Meanwhile, the Community of European Rail and Infrastructure Companies has reported progress in developing an IT tool that aims to "technically harmonize the distribution of rail tickets and enable multimodality," a model already in place in Sweden.