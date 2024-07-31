Single European Rail Ticket Plan Stalled: Von der Leyen’s Vision Unmet

World » EU | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 14:38
Bulgaria: Single European Rail Ticket Plan Stalled: Von der Leyen’s Vision Unmet

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who promised a unified rail ticket across Europe during her election campaign five years ago, has yet to deliver on this initiative. Despite her commitment, a single, cross-border rail ticket remains unavailable.

In a political guideline document presented with her re-election speech to MEPs on July 18, Von der Leyen acknowledged that traveling by train across European borders is still overly complex for many citizens. Currently, passengers often need to purchase separate tickets from different operators when traveling between countries. This system leaves travelers without protections if delays or cancellations occur, impacting their connections, as reported by Euractiv.

To address this issue, Von der Leyen announced that the Commission will propose a new regulation aimed at creating a single digital booking system. This system would allow Europeans to purchase one ticket through a single platform and ensure their passenger rights are maintained throughout the journey.

The European Commission had previously committed to issuing recommendations on ticketing in December 2020, and public consultations were conducted from December 2021 to February 2022. However, over two years later, the proposal has yet to be approved by the Regulatory Scrutiny Board.

The Council's annual report merely notes that work on the issue is "continuing," with no new updates provided as of September 2023. Meanwhile, the Community of European Rail and Infrastructure Companies has reported progress in developing an IT tool that aims to "technically harmonize the distribution of rail tickets and enable multimodality," a model already in place in Sweden.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: von der leyen, rail, ticket, European

Related Articles:

Will Bulgaria Miss Out on €653 Million? Urgent Reforms Needed to Secure Payment from the EU

Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova has raised concerns that Bulgaria might not receive the full second payment of 653 million euros under the Recovery and Resilience Plan

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 12:44

EC Investigates Impact of Bulgaria's Canceled Judicial Reform

The European Commission is examining the recent decision by the Bulgarian Constitutional Court that annulled significant portions of the judicial reform in Bulgaria

World » EU | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:11

Von der Leyen Praises France and Greece for Firefighting Support in Bulgaria

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, expressed her gratitude to France and Greece for their assistance in battling the fires in Bulgaria

World | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 13:03

Orban Warns of Asian 'World Order,' Criticizes EU's Alignment with US Policies

In a recent speech at a Summer University in Romania, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned of an impending Asian "world order" and criticized the European Union

World » EU | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:51

Bulgarian MPs Push for Faster Euro Adoption Despite Feasibility Concerns

Bulgarian MPs have called for the accelerated adoption of the euro, but the finance minister explained that this was not feasible

Business » Finance | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 17:46

EU Sues Bulgaria: Three Lawsuits Filed for Breach of European Regulations

On Thursday, the European Commission filed three lawsuits against Bulgaria at the EU Court of Justice for failing to apply European legislation properly

World » EU | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 15:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EC Investigates Impact of Bulgaria's Canceled Judicial Reform

The European Commission is examining the recent decision by the Bulgarian Constitutional Court that annulled significant portions of the judicial reform in Bulgaria

World » EU | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:11

EPP Warns of Espionage Risks from Hungary's Visa Loopholes for Russians

Hungary's decision to relax visa restrictions for Russian visitors is raising concerns about espionage, prompting calls for urgent countermeasures from EU leaders

World » EU | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 08:52

Schengen Security Risks Heighten with Hungary's National Card for Russian and Belarusian Workers

The Hungarian government has introduced a National Card starting in July that permits Russian and Belarusian “guest workers” to enter Hungary without undergoing the usual security screenings.

World » EU | July 29, 2024, Monday // 17:40

French Authorities Foil Olympic Sabotage Plans, Nearly 50 Arrested

Nearly 50 individuals have been arrested in France for attempting to disrupt the Olympic Games

World » EU | July 29, 2024, Monday // 15:13

Orban Warns of Asian 'World Order,' Criticizes EU's Alignment with US Policies

In a recent speech at a Summer University in Romania, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned of an impending Asian "world order" and criticized the European Union

World » EU | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:51

Germany Insists on Constitutional Inclusion of Bulgarians for North Macedonia's EU Path

Skopje has not met the expectations for constitutional changes, a crucial condition in the Negotiating Framework for starting EU negotiations

World » EU | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 16:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria