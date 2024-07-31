Bulgarian President Radev on Peevski's Attacks: 'Personal Drama, Not a Public Issue'

July 31, 2024
Bulgarian President Radev on Peevski's Attacks: 'Personal Drama, Not a Public Issue'

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev asserted that he does not involve himself in the internal matters of political parties. This statement came in response to criticisms from DPS leader Delyan Peevski, whom Radev accused of spreading unfounded conspiracy theories and creating media distractions.

Radev criticized the excessive media focus on Peevski's personal issues, suggesting that these matters should not be portrayed as public concerns. "When someone aspires to lead the country but struggles to manage their own party, it's natural for them to become anxious. The media's fixation on these personal problems, which are being presented as public issues, is misguided. This is more of a personal drama that is inevitably reaching its conclusion," Radev remarked.

Addressing Peevski’s allegations that he, along with WCC-DB, orchestrated the removal of Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan, Radev dismissed these claims as mere fantasies. "I cannot comment on other people’s delusions. Please do not drag me into such conspiracies; I do not participate in them," he stated.

The President also expressed concerns about the recent constitutional changes and the resulting decisions by the Constitutional Court, which he believes have led to severe consequences. One major issue, according to Radev, is the shrinking pool of candidates for the position of caretaker prime minister. "The list of potential candidates is growing smaller. After these changes were announced, some individuals, such as the deputy ombudsman, resigned, while others declared their inability to assume the role. This reduction in options for selecting a prime minister is a significant problem," Radev noted.

Radev further criticized the constitutional amendments for undermining the roles of key institutions like the Bulgarian National Bank, the Ombudsman, and the Audit Chamber. He explained that the new rules imply that individuals elected to these positions could also be considered for ministerial roles, which he sees as problematic. "Overall, the sixth amendment to the constitution has not achieved judicial reform but has instead undermined the constitutional foundations of the state. We now have a government with diminished political accountability. While individuals with dual citizenship cannot be ministers, they can serve as MPs and make critical decisions about national security. It turns out that the National Assembly cannot alter the chief prosecutor’s powers, but it can restrict the powers of the state prosecutor, affecting state administration significantly," Radev concluded.

The President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Rumen Radev, participated in a ceremony awarding diplomas to the officers of the "Class 2024 - Tsar Simeon the Great" from the "Georgi Stoykov Rakovski" Military Academy.

