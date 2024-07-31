Minor Brutally Assaults Woman in Pernik: No Motive Found, Victim in Coma

A 56-year-old woman in Pernik is in a coma after being brutally attacked by a minor, with no clear motive for the assault, according to Borislav Alexov from the city's Ministry of Internal Affairs, who spoke to bTV.

The attack occurred at 4:40 a.m. on July 29 in front of a 24-hour shop in the "Iztok" district. The assailant, accompanied by another boy, assaulted the woman. Investigations have revealed that the two were strangers and had no prior interactions.

The two boys were apprehended by 6 p.m. on the same day. Authorities have not determined if they were under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the attack. The perpetrator, who has a history of drug possession and theft, was detained for up to 48 hours. Despite his previous criminal activity, his record remains clean due to his minor status. The prosecution is seeking a permanent arrest.

The victim, known for frequenting the shop each morning for coffee, remains in serious condition at a local hospital. Her nephew has expressed concern over her well-being.

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov condemned the violent act, describing it as a severe breach of social norms. On his Facebook page, he stated, "I strongly condemn the cynical display of violence in Pernik, where a young man viciously attacked a defenseless woman. This act of hooliganism was carried out with extreme audacity."

Stoyanov highlighted that the minor has been previously known to law enforcement for drug possession and theft. He called for the most stringent remand measures and expressed hope for the victim’s recovery.