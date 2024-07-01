Exclusive: NYT Best Selling Romance Author Meghan March on Overcoming Adversity and Embracing Storytelling

Transitioning from a corporate lawyer to a romance novelist was a bold decision for Meghan March, a New York Times, #1 Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestselling author, and one she will always cherish. With more than thirty published titles, she has reached millions of readers across nearly a dozen languages worldwide. A true wanderer at heart, she now resides in the Pacific Northwest woods, living her dream life and contuing to write more books.

In an interview for Jenite.bg, March delved into the profound impact her childhood and life experiences have had on her journey as a writer. Reflecting on her early life, March spoke about the challenges she faced, including health issues and a sense of isolation, which ignited her passion for storytelling. Her transition from a career in law to becoming a celebrated romance novelist was profoundly influenced by a moment of personal tragedy and self-discovery. March's candid insights reveal how her early experiences and the power of books shaped her path to success and fulfillment, ultimately leading her to embrace a career that brings her daily joy. Enjoy:

A large part of the elements that define us as adults are hidden in one's childhood. What do you think are the most important moments and lessons from your childhood?

Starting with the deep questions – I love it! I was subject to a number of limits as a child. I was told from age three that I had asthma, allergies, and wasn’t allowed to go to homes where animals were present. It was a constant presence in my life, and I often felt like the girl in the bubble. But just like a character in a book, within the core wound often lies the greatest treasure. Because I wasn’t able to play with other children very often, I was quite a loner and made friends with characters in books instead. Books were my constant companions, and I often made up my own stories about different toys I had. My imagination grew by leaps and bounds and storytelling became second nature to me. As a girl who always had a book in her hand, I learned the craft of writing fiction much by osmosis, I think. This early and permanent focus on reading and imagination in my life ended up leading me to writing my own fiction when I realized my career as a lawyer left me unfulfilled and unhappy. No one believed I’d ever become a bestselling author but me, but for some reason, I knew writing books could lead me to the freedom I was seeking. It seemed like a wild idea to most people, but there was something in me that knew I was supposed to be happy and fulfilled. I think the most important lesson I’ve learned was not to discount those things you loved as a child—whether by choice or by circumstance—because those could be the very seeds leading you to your ultimate destiny as an adult, or at least be of use on the journey. Now I wake up doing something I love every day, and I’m just making up stories the same way I did as a child and believing in happily ever after.

What sparked your journey into the world of books?

As I mentioned briefly, I was an attorney before I became an author. I’d thought I was going to become a partner at my law firm and work there for the rest of my life. But about six years in, my father was killed in a car accident. It was a fifteen-car pileup on a snowy Michigan highway, and it was life-shattering. About six months afterward, I was still living in a haze of grief. It was the most difficult time of my life. I was in my master bedroom one day, drowning in the depths of grief, and I heard a booming voice say, “Life is too short to be unhappy.” I never really thought about where it came from. It felt like the voice of God at the time. But either way, that phrase became by mantra. Life is too short to be unhappy. It was only after that moment I started to readjust the sails in my life. It honestly had never truly occurred to me that being happy was the point of life. I was miserable. I hated my job. I didn’t like where I lived. My marriage wasn’t good. I’d gone after all the goals other people had told me were important, and I ended up in a life I wanted to exchange for a completely different one. Every day, I had just been going through motions because that’s what people expected. But after I heard that voice, everything changed. I wanted to be happy. That became my guiding light. Books had always been my escape, and after about two years of trying to figure out what would make me happy, I realized I wanted to become a bestselling self-published romance author and so I could quit my job and never be a lawyer ever again. I wanted to be free to make my own choices and dictate my own schedule. I wanted to do something I loved every single day, and live somewhere I actually wanted to live. I read a book called The Naked Truth About Self-Publishing by the Indie Voice, and I realized that writing books could be a career that could get me out of the legal profession. I had no idea it would take me into a life beyond my wildest dreams.

Why did you turn to romance novels?

By age 12, I had finished every children’s book in our small-town public library. I didn’t know what else to read yet, and the librarians couldn’t get enough books to satisfy my voracious reading appetite. That’s when I ventured into the grown-up side of the library and found the romance section. I’m not saying it was the right age to start reading romance, but I fell in love with love because every single story had a happily ever after. Who didn’t want to believe that love could conquer all and we could all have a happily ever after? I was hooked. I didn’t stop reading primarily romance for over twenty years.

When did you first recognize your success and talent in writing?

This might sound funny, but I didn’t realize I had any kind of special talent writing romance novels until I took a break from writing romance in 2020. I had an employee who was also a published romance author who finally got me to understand that I was actually incredibly good at writing romance—seriously better than average. I knew was okay at it—I’d been making a full time (and generous) income from only writing romance for almost five years at that point and had a shelf full of USA Today, Wall Street Journal, and New York Times bestsellers and had sold millions of books, but it didn’t really sink in that those things meant I was a better than average writer and storyteller until 2020. Up until that point, I kind of assumed anyone could write books the way I could. That’s when I realized all that reading and storytelling as a child had actually been really important for my career and the success that followed.

Why do you think the romance genre has gained so much popularity in recent years?

I think romance has really always been quite popular. Even when I started reading romance almost 30 years ago, it was probably the most popular genre in fiction. It wasn’t respected, women didn’t generally talk a lot about reading it, and much was probably read secretly, but people have loved reading about love for longer than I’ve been doing it. Grandmothers passed books down to mothers and mothers to daughters. Friends would trade paperbacks with each other and pass them along through the mail. That’s how I received a lot of romance novel recommendations in my life—from my mom and other women. Even if they weren’t huge readers, a lot of ladies liked romance. I think it exploded in popularity and burst into the mainstream eye with the Fifty Shades of Grey craze, the creation of e-reading devices, and the advent of self-publishing, which all happened around 2010-2013. It was a perfect storm and tens and tens of millions of women all over the globe came back to reading or fell in love with reading for the first time in their lives. Romance is an excellent escape from reality, and sometimes everyone needs a break from the heavy stuff life can offer us. But definitely, E.L. James, eReaders, and Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing changed the world of romance forever.

Do you think there's a lack of romance and passion in relationships today, and can books help fill that gap?

I think there’s a lack of love in many people’s worlds, and that’s why many people turn to romance novels. Even if there’s drama and conflict or tragedy, there’s the promise that things are going to work out and the characters will live happily ever after. I think, deep down, most people would like to live happily ever after. But, real life relationships involve humans, and humans are often deeply flawed and many are very negative and narcissistic. It’s not personal, it’s just that a lot of people live in their egos and let their egos run their lives. It causes a lot of pain for many people. Romance novels are all about love and hopefully very little about ego. We see the best of heroes and heroines—the grand gestures, the great sacrifices, and those

beautifully delivered lines and scenes where everything seems perfect. While life may never be a romance novel for most people, we all want those happy stories and victories over adversity. I think it’s the universal principle that love can save us all is what people are looking for because they’re not finding it in their everyday lives. As my life evolved and I found daily happiness, I read much less romance until I stopped reading it altogether. Books definitely filled a gap in my own life when I was unhappy, felt unloved, and didn’t know how to love myself. We don’t all come into this life knowing how to love or receive love. Sometimes, we have to learn that on the job. I think romance novels, in particular, model how love can be. It makes us want to be loved like that too. Perhaps it’s all part of the journey—inspiring us to love more ourselves. Either way, I’m grateful that reading about love and loving love brought true love into my own personal world.

How would you address critics who condemn this style of literature due to its sexual content?

If it’s not for you, then don’t read it. In the BDSM community (which I’ve never personally been part of or involved with) there’s a saying, “Don’t yuck my yum.” That saying is actually quite spiritually advanced. Judgment doesn’t serve anyone. It’s negative, low vibration, and rooted in the ego. It comes from the idea that what I think is more important than what you think and that I’m right and you’re wrong—which is the epitome of the ego. I don’t care what critics say about romance novels. If they don’t like reading about sex, then don’t read about it. There are tons of romance novels without sexual content, because people like reading about love without sex too. Like all of our opinions about anything, they hold no weight and mean nothing.

What do you think are the biggest misconceptions about this genre?

I think it’s a misconception that romance novels aren’t a valuable part of life. Having a society where a segment of the population loves reading about love actually seems like a pretty good thing for humanity. People judge romance without understanding how beneficial it is that so many people love love and stories of human connection as opposed to reading about something much darker. Sure, there are all flavors of romance—from the very pure to the very dark, but the idea that love triumphs over all and transforms people into better humans is a universal concept rooted in truth. When people only want to read, watch, and think about death, I think you have a much bigger societal problem, so I’m very grateful that romance exists and the genre is so popular.

What makes a good romance novel?

An epic love story with incredible characters who readers want to root for and are emotionally invested in. There’s nothing better for a romance reader.

Would you encourage men to read your books? What insights might they gain?

Men actually do read Meghan March books. One of my most supportive readers is a man who listens to every single audiobook I put out. He’s awesome. Many husbands of female romance readers also read my books with their wives. I think they read them because they enjoy the great stories, written well, with lessons and characters that resonate with people. My husband has been helping me with them for years, and now is the first person who reads every word I write. He was a romance cover model—is a gorgeous, tattooed, alpha male in every single way. He loves a great story, and is quick to point out to people that most movies have romance and men like that part too.

Is there a particular book you'd recommend for male readers?

Any of the ones with a lot of action, especially "Take Me Back". That one feels like an action movie to me.

What is it about women authors that allows them to portray intimate scenes with such authenticity and sensitivity for female readers?

I honestly have no idea. Perhaps reading romance makes writing those scenes easy and not seem odd. Most romance novels had some kind of intimacy in them, and as many of us grew up reading them, it didn’t seem strange to write it. Also, I think it can be easier for some than others to get lost in the fantasy while writing.

What aspects of women do you believe men commonly overlook or misunderstand?

I’m honestly not sure. We’re all so individually extraordinary, at different points of evolution in our consciousness. I think as humans, it’s easy to misunderstand anyone, male or female. We sometimes assume people can read our minds or that others are like us. We’re all so different, yet we can share so many commonalities.

How do you approach crafting your main characters? Do you notice any recurring traits or qualities among them, and if so, what do you think draws you to these similarities?

I like to let characters evolve organically, whether a main character or otherwise. Main characters can definitely take the longest to evolve to the point where I know them well enough to be them so I can write them. I can’t be something I don’t understand. Thankfully, my husband helps me a lot with the psyche of the heroes, so it’s easier for me to understand a male point of view. Men are fascinating creatures who I just adore. Female heroines can be trickier, because I have to tap into different parts of myself or people I’ve met to understand certain motivations and personality traits. I just let them come together, layer by layer, until one day, they’re ready to live on the page. As far as recurring traits and qualities, I tend to write strong women and strong men with hearts of gold. I don’t like writing about beta characters who have no free will or agency of their own. Life is tough, and if you want to be the hero of the story, you have to strong, resilient, resourceful, positive, and be willing to heal your own wounds. That all takes courage, which I mirror in my characters. In the past, writing about strong women helped me to become a strong woman personally. That has made all the difference.

What elements do you typically incorporate into your main male and female characters? Are there specific traits or characteristics that you prioritize when shaping their identities?

As I mentioned in the previous question, I prioritize courage, strength, and resilience, but also creativity, excellent problem-solving, determination and other positive qualities. I personally don’t want to write about a weak and whiny female character who thinks she is helpless. That doesn’t inspire me. And for me to take the time to write a story, I have to be passionately and ardently in love with the characters and completely inspired by their story. I have to feel like writing that story is worth my investment of time and energy. Anything less than epic characters who feel like people I would personally like to spend time with won’t do it for me. I definitely prioritize these types of inner qualities in my characters. Oftentimes the main characters have triumphed over previous difficult circumstances, so they have a lot of self-belief or they’ve already gone through some type of transformation in their back story.

What inspires the stories you craft? Are there real-life influences or personal experiences that shape your plots?

Life is the greatest inspiration for all stories and the most incredible muse. Humans are extraordinary and can overcome so much. My own personal experiences definitely color every single story and character I write. I only know personally what it’s like to see the world through my own lens. I love hearing other people’s stories and trying to understand their life experiences, but at the end of the day, I only have subjective knowledge of my own life and the lessons it has taught me. As writing fiction is truly personal expression, the life I’ve experienced is woven into much of every story, whether I realized it or not at the time. You can only be what you are. You also only see the world as you are.

What do you find most captivating about the writing process?

The otherworldly nature of creative flow and the nonlinear magic of the unfolding of the process enthralls me when it comes to fiction. I know that there is a force other than simply this human me writing these stories. I would write things I didn’t know were coming. Characters would know things that I didn’t know they knew—and it was pivotal to the story. I love watching it unfold, knowing that the hand of God is turning the pages, whether I realized it or not. None of these books could exist without me being gifted this life and all the experiences I’ve had. Everything in the universe had to happen for each one of these stories to exist. That’s what captivates me most.

What's the most intriguing experience you've had while writing a book?

I was writing my second novel when a side character dropped the bomb that he knew the main character’s deepest secret. It was at that moment that I knew I wasn’t writing alone. I stared at my laptop and yelled, “How did you know? How did I not know you knew?” It was wild. I absolutely love that there’s a point during every writing session when I lose myself completely and don’t even know I’m there. It’s just happening through me. I’m a vessel for something much bigger, and that truly feels incredible.

What book has left the most lasting impression on you?

The Mount Trilogy. It was dark, and I wrote it in the dark of night while on opioid painkillers after a surgery. It was the only way I could ever write something so dark. I was also writing it because someone had essentially told me I couldn’t do it, and I had to prove them wrong. It was a very crazy experience. I wrote the first book in eight days, the second in seven days, and the last in about eight days. I pulled twenty-four-hour all-nighters doing the rewrites to hit my deadline (it was supposed to only be one book, but I decided to write a trilogy). It wrecked me. It also produced my first New York Times bestseller and my first #1 Wall Street Journal bestseller. It also catapulted me into a dark night of the soul that lasted about seven years. It was a wild creative process that altered my life forever.

Which book changed you?

While the Mount Trilogy changed my life in basically every single way I can think of, the truth is, all books change you. Every book you write changes you. You can’t be the same person at the end as you are in the beginning. You’re going to learn something, somewhere, in the process, and you’ll never be the same. The course of your life is always altered by writing a book, no matter which book it is.

Do you have a favorite author, and if so, what draws you to their work?

Of romance—Lisa Kleypas. She’s a master romance novelist. Incredible. Her romance novels are top level.

Of all time—Dr. David R. Hawkins. He was an extraordinary example of human potential and his work has changed my life more than any other books I’ve ever read.

Could you share the quote that serves as your motto?

Be kind, compassionate, considerate, and forgiving, to everyone, in every situation, including yourself.

What quote encapsulates your essence?

Gloria in Excelsis Deo.

Which genre do you find yourself least drawn to?

Science fiction. Dystopian technocracy isn’t for me.

What kind of vibe or energy do romance novels offer?

Love. Triumph. Freedom. Victory. Transformation. Transcendence.

What book do you consider your personal favorite?

Romance? Across a Moonlit Sea by Marsha Canham. It would probably horrify a lot of feminists and judgmental folks, but Comte Simon Dante, the Pirate Wolf, was an epic hero with an epic story, and I remember Isabeau Spence as being one of my favorite characters and heroines of all time.

In general? I: Reality and Subjectivity by Dr. David Hawkins. It’s epic. Not for the faint of heart, either. Not for anyone who isn’t ready for the truth.

Do you view the ego as a barrier or a catalyst for success?

The ego serves many purposes, and I think it truly depends on how you define success. If you define it as outer validation and achievement and making tons of money, the ego can definitely help you get there. However, if you define success as continuous happiness and fulfillment, the ego will forever keep that just out of reach and have you chasing brass rings and hollow goals for your whole life. I was blessed to achieve extraordinary success as an author, according to all outward markers—millions of dollars, millions of books sold, bestseller titles in several countries… but none of that will give you lasting happiness. Lasting and continuous happiness only comes when you de-energize the ego and becomes permanent joy upon dissolution of the ego as enlightenment. I’m grateful my ego was what it was, because it brought so many wonderful things into my life. But I couldn’t truly appreciate all those wonderful things until the ego wasn’t leading the charge.

Tell us about your latest book!

The most recent book I released is called Redemption. It’s actually a fourth installment of the Mount Trilogy. It’s the story in which the darkest anti-hero I ever wrote was finally redeemed and found true and lasting happiness. His core wound was healed and he transformed from being an anti-hero to a true hero of love and light. It was epic watching him make the transition from darkness to light. I was amazed at the beautiful story we pulled off with Redemption.

How do you define love?

Love is God. God is love. Every bit of love in our lives is the love of God coming through one source or another. Once we reach a certain level of awareness, we want to experience perfect, unconditional love. That’s rare in human form, which is probably why so many seek it in books instead—which can still be rare to find. Love is Truth. Truth is Love. It’s the transcendence of our human limitations into the province of the Divine.

What do you believe are the essential elements for a thriving relationship?

Truth. Honesty. Trust. Unconditional Love. Complete transparency. Willingness to sacrifice for the happiness of your partner as an act of unconditional love. Willingness to completely annihilate your ego for love.

What exciting projects do you have in the pipeline?

I’m working on the first installment of a brand-new series set in the United States’ Pacific Northwest. It’s the story of a family legacy set in a small town featuring new incredible characters, but also characters already beloved by readers from prior books. It’s a breath of fresh air and will be a reader’s delight. The characters are incredible, and I’m absolutely in love with all of them.

You can go behind the scenes of my writing process as a Meghan March SuperFan at https://www.rebelsandrunaways.com/c/welcome-superfan/, sign up for my newsletter https://meghanmarch.com/subscribe/ or check my website for updates as they are posted at https://meghanmarch.com/whatsnext.

Thank you so much for the chance to chat! What a wonderful interview. I’m sending my love and gratitude your way for such thoughtful questions!!

Xoxo, Meg

Read the interview in Bulgarian on Jenite.bg.