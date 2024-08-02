French Planes Continue Battle Against Maleshev Mountain Blaze in Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 10:51
French planes have resumed firefighting operations in the Maleshev mountain region, continuing their efforts under the European Disaster Relief Mechanism for the third consecutive day. The aircraft began their operations at 9 o'clock this morning, focusing on dousing the flames in the affected area. Still no word on any Bulgarian helicopters

The ban on the movement of boats and other vessels in the Dospat dam, where the planes are refueling, remains in effect. The planes regularly fly to the dam to fill up with water, with refueling occurring approximately every 30 minutes.

On the ground, nearly 200 personnel from fire services, forestry units, and the military, along with numerous specialized vehicles, are engaged in battling the blaze on three fronts.

There has been no confirmation yet regarding the involvement of Bulgarian military helicopters in the firefighting efforts. However, the crisis headquarters noted that these helicopters could be highly effective in managing the fire in the Slavyanka mountain region, which borders Greece.

