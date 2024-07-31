Bulgaria: Delyan Peevski Claims Rumen Radev is Splitting DPS

Peevski Unhinged: Accuses President Radev of Dependency and Political Manipulation
Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has leveled new accusations against President Rumen Radev,
Delyan Peevski, chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) parliamentary group, accused Bulgarian President Rumen Radev of attempting to split the DPS party and undermine the National Assembly. Peevski claimed that Radev is using his influence to orchestrate the removal of Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan.
Peevski asserted that there are two factions within the DPS: one led by Radev’s supporters, referred to as Mr. Cash's DPS (i.e. Dogan's DPS, the other leader of the party), and another represented by Peevski himself. He criticized Radev for trying to manipulate the situation through his "pupets" in "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" aiming to replace the head of parliament and install a preferred prime minister. Peevski also suggested that Radev’s associates, Koprinkov and Uzunov, are expected to take over the Ministry of Interior to facilitate the appointment of new ministers for e-governance and the Interior.
Peevski further remarked on Hristo Ivanov’s past actions, implying that Ivanov's previous endeavors were insincere (i.e. Ivanov's storming of Dogan's summer reisdents in Rosenets), and hinted at a close connection with Ahmed Dogan. He concluded by stating that the true force behind the DPS split is, in his view, Mr. Cash (i.e. Rumen Radev).
