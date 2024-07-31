Bulgaria: Delyan Peevski Claims Rumen Radev is Splitting DPS

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 10:07
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Delyan Peevski Claims Rumen Radev is Splitting DPS

Delyan Peevski, chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) parliamentary group, accused Bulgarian President Rumen Radev of attempting to split the DPS party and undermine the National Assembly. Peevski claimed that Radev is using his influence to orchestrate the removal of Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan.

Peevski asserted that there are two factions within the DPS: one led by Radev’s supporters, referred to as Mr. Cash's DPS (i.e. Dogan's DPS, the other leader of the party), and another represented by Peevski himself. He criticized Radev for trying to manipulate the situation through his "pupets" in "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria"  aiming to replace the head of parliament and install a preferred prime minister. Peevski also suggested that Radev’s associates, Koprinkov and Uzunov, are expected to take over the Ministry of Interior to facilitate the appointment of new ministers for e-governance and the Interior.

Peevski further remarked on Hristo Ivanov’s past actions, implying that Ivanov's previous endeavors were insincere (i.e. Ivanov's storming of Dogan's summer reisdents in Rosenets), and hinted at a close connection with Ahmed Dogan. He concluded by stating that the true force behind the DPS split is, in his view, Mr. Cash (i.e. Rumen Radev).

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Peevski, Radev, DPS

Related Articles:

Peevski Unhinged: Accuses President Radev of Dependency and Political Manipulation

Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has leveled new accusations against President Rumen Radev,

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 12:28

Bulgaria: DPS-Dogan and 'There Is Such a People' Discuss Potential Coalition for Third Mandate

Independent MPs supporting DPS Honorary Chairman Ahmed Dogan met with the There Is Such a People (TISP) parliamentary group to discuss forming a majority for a third mandate

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01

Bulgarian President Radev on Peevski's Attacks: 'Personal Drama, Not a Public Issue'

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev asserted that he does not involve himself in the internal matters of political parties

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 13:18

We are Looking at Elections in October

If the third mandate to form a government fails, Bulgaria will face early parliamentary elections in mid-October

Politics | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

DPS Split on Third Mandate: Peevski Declines, Dogan Faction Engages

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) parliamentary group, led by Delyan Peevski (i.e. DPS-Peevski), has announced it will not participate in negotiations to form a cabinet with the third mandate

Politics | July 29, 2024, Monday // 16:12

'There Is Such a People' Given Final Chance to Form Government: Broad Parliamentary Support Essential

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev handed over the third exploratory mandate for forming a government to the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), emphasizing the importance of creating a stable and effective government

Politics | July 29, 2024, Monday // 12:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Peevski Unhinged: Accuses President Radev of Dependency and Political Manipulation

Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has leveled new accusations against President Rumen Radev,

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 12:28

Bulgaria: GERB Leads WCC-DB by 7.7% in Latest Election Polls

In (potential) upcoming autumn parliamentary elections, GERB is projected to lead with 23% support,

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:37

GERB to Meet with 'There Is Such a People' but Rejects Support for Government

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, confirmed that his party will engage with “There Is Such a People” (TISP) for a meeting on Saturday, aimed at discussing the final mandate for forming a government

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:11

Bulgaria: DPS-Dogan and 'There Is Such a People' Discuss Potential Coalition for Third Mandate

Independent MPs supporting DPS Honorary Chairman Ahmed Dogan met with the There Is Such a People (TISP) parliamentary group to discuss forming a majority for a third mandate

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01

Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Nazaryan Refuses Possible Prime Minister Role

Raya Nazaryan, the Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament, announced that she would decline any potential invitation from the President to lead a cabinet

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 15:02

Bulgarian President Radev on Peevski's Attacks: 'Personal Drama, Not a Public Issue'

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev asserted that he does not involve himself in the internal matters of political parties

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 13:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria