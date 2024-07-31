Iran's Security Failure Sparks Escalation in Middle East, Says Bulgarian Arabist

According to Bulgarian Arabist Prof. Vladimir Chukov, the situation in the Middle East has escalated dramatically following the assassination of Hamas leader in Tehran with a cruise missile. Chukov described the region as being on fire, highlighting the significant shift in dynamics since the incident.

Chukov remarked that the Middle East is now facing "fire on all possible fronts," and the situation has evolved from a state of low risk to one of increased tension and pessimism. He emphasized that while it is too early to determine the exact nature of the forthcoming reactions, it is certain that Iran will respond, which will escalate the existing tensions.

"The issue is not just Hamas or Hezbollah," Chukov noted. "The real concern is Iran. A guided missile targeting the heart of the Iranian capital signifies a major failure of Iranian security services." He added that the situation would be dramatically altered under Iran's influence, marking a significant shift in the regional balance.