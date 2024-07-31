New Sofia Metro Extension Planned: Five Stations from 'Vitosha' to 'Studentski Grad'

The Sofia Metro is set to expand with five new stations extending from the existing Vitosha metro station to "Studentski Grad." This expansion involves a new public order for a conceptual project, with an estimated cost of 1.9 million leva excluding VAT. The selected contractor will have 18 months to complete the project.

The planned extension will cover a distance of 5 kilometers and include various infrastructure elements, such as a tunnel section, a start and exit shaft for a tunnel boring machine, and a trapezoidal shaft for a potential future deviation towards the "Simeonovo" lift station.

A preliminary draft of the Public Urban Plan (PUP) adopted in July last year initially proposed three metro stations. However, this plan has since been updated to include five stations. The new extension will begin at "Cherni Vrah" Blvd., from the "Vitosha" metro station, and will traverse the "Krastova Vada" district, proceeding through "Simeonovsko Shose" Blvd. There is also a planned detour to the lift station. Notably, an underground parking lot will be featured at the third metro station.

The planned metro stations are as follows:

Station 1: Intersection of "Cherni Vrah" Blvd. and "Dimitar Manchev" St.

Station 2: Intersection of "Prof. Vasil Arnaudov" and "Stefan Savov" Streets

Station 3: Intersection of "Simeonovsko Shose" Blvd. and "Prof. Dr. Iv. Foreign"

Station 4: Intersection of "Acad. Stefan Mladenov" and "Prof. Atanas Ishirkov"

Station 5: Intersection of "Acad. Blvd. Stefan Mladenov," "8th December" Street, and "Doctor Yordan Yosifov" Street

The planned platforms will each be 105 meters long and up to 5 meters wide, with provisions for necessary electricity, plumbing, and other facilities.

Currently, the Sofia Metro is also working on extending the third line to "Tsarigradsko Shose," a 6-kilometer section with six stations expected to be completed by 2026. Additionally, the construction of an intermediate station between "Obelya" and "Slivnitsa" is underway, and expansion to "Levski G" is progressing smoothly.