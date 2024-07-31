New Sofia Metro Extension Planned: Five Stations from 'Vitosha' to 'Studentski Grad'

Society | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 09:33
Bulgaria: New Sofia Metro Extension Planned: Five Stations from 'Vitosha' to 'Studentski Grad'

The Sofia Metro is set to expand with five new stations extending from the existing Vitosha metro station to "Studentski Grad." This expansion involves a new public order for a conceptual project, with an estimated cost of 1.9 million leva excluding VAT. The selected contractor will have 18 months to complete the project.

The planned extension will cover a distance of 5 kilometers and include various infrastructure elements, such as a tunnel section, a start and exit shaft for a tunnel boring machine, and a trapezoidal shaft for a potential future deviation towards the "Simeonovo" lift station.

A preliminary draft of the Public Urban Plan (PUP) adopted in July last year initially proposed three metro stations. However, this plan has since been updated to include five stations. The new extension will begin at "Cherni Vrah" Blvd., from the "Vitosha" metro station, and will traverse the "Krastova Vada" district, proceeding through "Simeonovsko Shose" Blvd. There is also a planned detour to the lift station. Notably, an underground parking lot will be featured at the third metro station.

Столична община прие плана за разширение на метрото с пет нови станции до "Студентски град"

The planned metro stations are as follows:

  • Station 1: Intersection of "Cherni Vrah" Blvd. and "Dimitar Manchev" St.
  • Station 2: Intersection of "Prof. Vasil Arnaudov" and "Stefan Savov" Streets
  • Station 3: Intersection of "Simeonovsko Shose" Blvd. and "Prof. Dr. Iv. Foreign"
  • Station 4: Intersection of "Acad. Stefan Mladenov" and "Prof. Atanas Ishirkov"
  • Station 5: Intersection of "Acad. Blvd. Stefan Mladenov," "8th December" Street, and "Doctor Yordan Yosifov" Street

The planned platforms will each be 105 meters long and up to 5 meters wide, with provisions for necessary electricity, plumbing, and other facilities.

Currently, the Sofia Metro is also working on extending the third line to "Tsarigradsko Shose," a 6-kilometer section with six stations expected to be completed by 2026. Additionally, the construction of an intermediate station between "Obelya" and "Slivnitsa" is underway, and expansion to "Levski G" is progressing smoothly.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: stations, metro, sofia

Related Articles:

Sofia Store Caught Selling Cannabis-Flavored Chewing Gum and Energy Drinks

|

Sofia Ranks as 9th Most Criminal City in Eastern Europe

|

Sofia Introduces Tourist Bus Route 200 to Enhance City Access

|

Sofia Aims for Zero Net Emissions by 2030, Says Mayor Terziev

|

Sofia's Air Quality Unaffected by Elin Pelin Explosions, Investigation Underway

|

Bulgaria: Special Retro Train Will Travel Every Saturday in August Between Sofia and Bankya

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Extreme Heat Claims more than 175 000 Lives Annually in Europe

Statement by the WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge

Society » Environment | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 11:36

Fire in Maleshev Mountain: Swedish Planes Arrive as Evacuations Continue

The battle against the wildfire in Maleshev Mountain is ongoing, with nearly 120 residents from two villages having been evacuated

Society » Incidents | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:15

Plovdiv Waste Plant Fire Contained, Minor Injuries Reported

Dimitar Brishimov, deputy director of the Plovdiv fire station, informed BNT that the fire at the waste plant near the Plovdiv village of Tsaratsovo has been extinguished

Society » Incidents | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

August Begins with Yellow Heat Warning in 11 Bulgarian Regions

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning code for high temperatures across 11 regions in Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 08:54

Explosion at Bulgarian Military Plant Causes Damage but No Injuries

A projectile exploded in a machine at the "Terem" military plant in Kostenets, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Society » Incidents | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 15:37

Historic Opportunity: Bulgaria Selected to Chair UNESCO World Heritage Session

For the first time, Bulgaria will host the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in 2025

Society | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria