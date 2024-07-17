Virgin's Lent Commences for Orthodox Christians in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Orthodox Church Celebrates Saint Marina
On July 17, the Orthodox Church honors Saint Marina (Margaret)
For Orthodox Christians, the Virgin's Lent begins, preceding the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on August 15. This period of fasting was established in honor of the Mother of God, whose life, according to Church tradition, was dedicated to fasting and prayer, especially towards the end of her earthly days as she prepared for her ascension.
In recognition of the great respect for the Mother of God, the Virgin's Lent is marked by its strictness. Only plant-based foods are consumed, with fish permitted only on the Feast of the Transfiguration on August 6. The Virgin's fast is a time of heightened spiritual discipline and devotion.
For the spiritual support of the faithful, it is customary for the Prayer Canon to the Holy Mother of God to be read in churches on the weekdays of Lent. This practice underscores the importance of the Virgin's Lent in the spiritual life of Orthodox Christians, emphasizing prayer and reflection in honor of the Mother of God.
