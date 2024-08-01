Heatwave Continues: Temperatures Soar to 35°C in Bulgaria

August Begins with Yellow Heat Warning in 11 Bulgarian Regions
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning code for high temperatures across 11 regions in Bulgaria
Today will be sunny with temperatures reaching up to 35°C. Eastern Bulgaria will experience a moderate north-northeast wind, while other regions will have a light breeze. Sofia's temperature will be around 30°C. Atmospheric pressure will slightly decrease but stay close to the monthly average.
The Black Sea coast will also be sunny with a moderate east-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 28°C and 30°C, with sea water temperatures at 27°C-28°C. The sea will have a moderate wave intensity of 2-3 points.
Mountain regions will enjoy sunny weather. The highest peaks in Rila and Pirin will experience a weak to moderate northerly wind. At 1200 meters altitude, the temperature will be around 23°C, while at 2000 meters, it will be about 15°C.
Thursday and Friday will continue to be sunny. The wind will weaken and shift to an east-southeast direction, calming in many areas at night. Temperatures will rise, reaching between 33°C and 38°C on Friday.
