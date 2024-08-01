Heatwave Continues: Temperatures Soar to 35°C in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Heatwave Continues: Temperatures Soar to 35°C in Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

Today will be sunny with temperatures reaching up to 35°C. Eastern Bulgaria will experience a moderate north-northeast wind, while other regions will have a light breeze. Sofia's temperature will be around 30°C. Atmospheric pressure will slightly decrease but stay close to the monthly average.

The Black Sea coast will also be sunny with a moderate east-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 28°C and 30°C, with sea water temperatures at 27°C-28°C. The sea will have a moderate wave intensity of 2-3 points.

Mountain regions will enjoy sunny weather. The highest peaks in Rila and Pirin will experience a weak to moderate northerly wind. At 1200 meters altitude, the temperature will be around 23°C, while at 2000 meters, it will be about 15°C.

Thursday and Friday will continue to be sunny. The wind will weaken and shift to an east-southeast direction, calming in many areas at night. Temperatures will rise, reaching between 33°C and 38°C on Friday.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, hot, temperatures, sunny

Related Articles:

August Begins with Yellow Heat Warning in 11 Bulgarian Regions

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning code for high temperatures across 11 regions in Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 08:54

Yellow Code Alert for Rain and Thunderstorms in Northeastern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a yellow code for rain and thunderstorms in ten regions of northeastern Bulgaria today.

Society » Environment | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 08:48

Northern Bulgaria Faces Severe Weather as Heat Wave Continues

Today, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will start to form over Northern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | July 29, 2024, Monday // 08:54

Abundant Sunshine with Windy Conditions in Eastern Bulgaria

Today promises abundant sunshine, with cumulus clouds forming over Eastern Bulgaria in the afternoon, though rain is not anticipated

Society » Environment | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:03

Thunderstorms and Clear Skies to Alternate Across Bulgaria on Friday

On Friday morning, clouds over the eastern half of Bulgaria will start to clea

Society » Environment | July 26, 2024, Friday // 08:25

Heavy Showers and Hail Expected in North-Eastern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued weather warnings for today, with an orange code for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the regions of Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, and Silistra

Society » Environment | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 08:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Extreme Heat Claims more than 175 000 Lives Annually in Europe

Statement by the WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge

Society » Environment | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 11:36

August Begins with Yellow Heat Warning in 11 Bulgarian Regions

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning code for high temperatures across 11 regions in Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 08:54

Bulgaria's Climate Policies Deemed Ineffective by Experts

Bulgaria has completely failed in its climate policies

Society » Environment | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Yellow Code Alert for Rain and Thunderstorms in Northeastern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a yellow code for rain and thunderstorms in ten regions of northeastern Bulgaria today.

Society » Environment | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 08:48

Northern Bulgaria Faces Severe Weather as Heat Wave Continues

Today, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will start to form over Northern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | July 29, 2024, Monday // 08:54

Abundant Sunshine with Windy Conditions in Eastern Bulgaria

Today promises abundant sunshine, with cumulus clouds forming over Eastern Bulgaria in the afternoon, though rain is not anticipated

Society » Environment | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria