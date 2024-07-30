Bulgarian Boxer Stanimira Petrova Secures Spot in Quarterfinals with Victory Over World Champion

Women's bantamweight boxer, Stanimira Petrova, achieved a notable victory in her opening match at the Summer Olympics in Paris, defeating the world champion Huang Hsiao-wen with a unanimous decision. The match, part of the 1/8-final stage, showcased Petrova’s skill and determination as she overcame the reigning champion in her category.

From the start, the Bulgarian displayed confidence, greeting the bout with a smile and initiating with a series of straight punches. The athlete from Asenovgrad was notably aggressive in the opening minute, while Huang Hsiao-wen focused on counterattacks. By mid-round, Petrova effectively adjusted her distance and increased her punch frequency. Dominating the final minute of the round, she took control of the center of the ring and pressed her advantage.

In the second round, Huang Hsiao-wen managed to improve her performance by keeping a better distance and landing cleaner shots, thus winning the round on the judges' scorecards. Despite her slower pace, the Taiwanese competitor held her ground and landed effective counters.

The third round proved crucial. Petrova adapted her strategy, initially using a high guard and then opting for reactive boxing. Her tactical shift led to a brilliant counterattack that resulted in a knockdown of Huang Hsiao-wen. Although the Taipei boxer managed to get back up, the knockdown in the closing moments secured the victory for Petrova.

With this win, Stanimira Petrova is now just one step away from reaching her Olympic medal goal. She will face Yuan Chang from China on August 1st at 13:36 Bulgarian time, in what promises to be a pivotal match.