Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova Shines in Badminton at Paris Olympics
Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova achieved a notable victory in badminton, defeating Chinese-born Qi Xuefei, who represents France, with a decisive 2:0 in their group stage match at the Paris Olympics. Despite facing strong support for Qi from the audience, the 18-year-old Nalbantova maintained her composure, winning 21:18 and 21:18.
In her initial match, Nalbantova had lost to the world’s top-ranked player, An Se-young from South Korea. The upcoming match between Qi and An Se-young will determine the final standings in this group.
Nalbantova reflected on her performance, stating, "I adapted to the court conditions and was aware of the wind patterns. This is only my second time playing here, so I had some idea of what to expect. I made a few unforced errors at the start, but once I settled, I was confident I could avoid a third game. This being my first Olympics, the experience is incredibly valuable and will benefit me greatly in the future," she told the Bulgarian National Television (BNT).
