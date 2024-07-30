Bulgarian Church Denounces Paris Olympics Ceremony as Vulgar

Business | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 18:41
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Church Denounces Paris Olympics Ceremony as Vulgar

The Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church has issued a statement condemning the opening ceremony of the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris, which took place on Friday night. The Synod criticized the event, describing it as a source of embarrassment, seduction, and offense to Christendom.

The controversy centered on a segment of the ceremony featuring drag queens, which some interpreted as a provocative take on "The Last Supper." The organizers of the Olympics expressed regret over the negative reactions this performance elicited but did not provide details on the inspiration behind the controversial scenes.

The performance concluded with a song by a figure styled as a naked or semi-naked son of Dionysus, which some observers likened to a reinterpretation of the Feast of the Gods. This portion of the ceremony faced sharp criticism from conservative groups both in France and internationally.

The Synod’s statement denounced the artistic presentation, arguing that it was fundamentally incompatible with Christian evangelical values, spiritual life, and traditional European aesthetic standards. It labeled the performance as vulgar and ideologically tasteless, contrasting sharply with the Olympic ideal of a healthy spirit in a healthy body.

Despite the backlash, the Synod viewed the criticism as a sign that Christian Europe remains vibrant and resilient against efforts to undermine its values and identity.

Tags: Synod, Olympics, Bulgarian, Christian
Tags: Synod, Olympics, Bulgarian, Christian

