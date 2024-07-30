EC Investigates Impact of Bulgaria's Canceled Judicial Reform

Bulgaria: EC Investigates Impact of Bulgaria's Canceled Judicial Reform @Pixabay

The European Commission is examining the recent decision by the Bulgarian Constitutional Court that annulled significant portions of the judicial reform in Bulgaria. This decision, made on July 26, has prompted the Commission to review its potential consequences.

An EC spokesperson confirmed that they are currently analyzing the decision's content and its implications. Key elements of the ruling include declaring unconstitutional the provisions that would have split the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) into two entities, as well as those related to investigating the chief prosecutor for any crimes committed. Additionally, the court struck down the provision allowing the official cabinet's powers to be restricted by law.

Two days before this decision, on July 24, the European Commission released its annual report on the state of the rule of law in EU member states. This report highlighted that recent constitutional amendments in Bulgaria had reduced the president's authority in appointing caretaker governments and expanded the scope for submitting cases to the Constitutional Court.

In response to a query from a journalist, European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova remarked that the constitutional changes in Bulgaria had been recommended due to the observed instability in the country's political situation.

