Bulgaria's Viktor Lilov Makes History with Dual Golds in Chemistry and Biology Olympiads

Bulgarian students have achieved remarkable success at the International Chemistry Olympiad held in Saudi Arabia, winning four medals. Viktor Lilov, a twelfth-grader from Sofia Mathematical High School "Paisiy Hilendarski," secured a gold medal and ranked second in the world, competing against the top 327 students from 84 countries. This marks Lilov's second major achievement within 16 days, having also won a gold medal at the International Biology Olympiad on July 13, where he was the only EU student in the top 10 globally. Viktor is the first student in the history of both Olympiads to win gold medals in chemistry and biology.

Additionally, the Bulgarian team won two silver medals and one bronze. The silver medals were awarded to Preslav Georgiev and Yavor Hristov, both graduates of the same high school, with Georgiev earning his second silver and Hristov his third. The bronze medal went to tenth-grader Nikola Ninkov, also from Sofia Mathematical High School.

The Bulgarian team was led by Assoc. Dr. Donka Tasheva and Prof. Dr. Penka Vasileva from the Faculty of Chemistry and Pharmacy at Sofia University "St. Climent Ohridski." The International Chemistry Olympiad, first held in Czechoslovakia in 1968, has seen Bulgaria as a participant since its inception.