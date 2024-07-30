Bulgaria's Viktor Lilov Makes History with Dual Golds in Chemistry and Biology Olympiads

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 15:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Viktor Lilov Makes History with Dual Golds in Chemistry and Biology Olympiads

Bulgarian students have achieved remarkable success at the International Chemistry Olympiad held in Saudi Arabia, winning four medals. Viktor Lilov, a twelfth-grader from Sofia Mathematical High School "Paisiy Hilendarski," secured a gold medal and ranked second in the world, competing against the top 327 students from 84 countries. This marks Lilov's second major achievement within 16 days, having also won a gold medal at the International Biology Olympiad on July 13, where he was the only EU student in the top 10 globally. Viktor is the first student in the history of both Olympiads to win gold medals in chemistry and biology.

Additionally, the Bulgarian team won two silver medals and one bronze. The silver medals were awarded to Preslav Georgiev and Yavor Hristov, both graduates of the same high school, with Georgiev earning his second silver and Hristov his third. The bronze medal went to tenth-grader Nikola Ninkov, also from Sofia Mathematical High School.

The Bulgarian team was led by Assoc. Dr. Donka Tasheva and Prof. Dr. Penka Vasileva from the Faculty of Chemistry and Pharmacy at Sofia University "St. Climent Ohridski." The International Chemistry Olympiad, first held in Czechoslovakia in 1968, has seen Bulgaria as a participant since its inception.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lilov, Olympiad, gold, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Aviation and Ground Crews Struggle to Contain Bulgarian Wildfires

The situation remains complicated with the fires in Maleshevska Mountain, Strumyani, and Slavyanka Mountain, as both fronts remain active

Society » Incidents | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 09:04

Bulgarian Church Denounces Paris Olympics Ceremony as Vulgar

The Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church has issued a statement condemning the opening ceremony of the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris

Business | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 18:41

Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova Shines in Badminton at Paris Olympics

Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova achieved a notable victory in badminton, defeating China’s Qi Xuefei, who represents France, with a decisive 2:0 in their group stage match at the Paris Olympics

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 17:08

EC Investigates Impact of Bulgaria's Canceled Judicial Reform

The European Commission is examining the recent decision by the Bulgarian Constitutional Court that annulled significant portions of the judicial reform in Bulgaria

World » EU | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:11

Bulgarian Badminton Duo Stoevi Sisters Reach Olympic Quarterfinals

Bulgarian badminton players Gabriela and Stefani Stoevi have advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at the Olympic Games for the first time in their careers

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 11:52

Mickoski Vows Macedonians Will Abandon Bulgarian Passports Post-EU Accession

North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski declared that citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia will discard their Bulgarian passports as soon as the country joins the European Union

World » Southeast Europe | July 29, 2024, Monday // 17:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Boxer Rami Kiwan Secures Unanimous Victory in Paris 2024 Olympics and Advance to Quarter-Finals (VIDEO)

European champion Rami Kiwan delivered a standout performance, securing a dominant victory over the top-seeded fighter in the 71kg weight class at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Sports | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 13:38

Bulgarian Swimmer Lyubomir Epitropov Secures Spot in Paris Olympic 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

Lyubomir Epitropov, the European champion in the 200-meter breaststroke, has advanced to the semifinals at the Olympic Games in Paris

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 19:10

Bulgarian Boxer Stanimira Petrova Secures Spot in Quarterfinals with Victory Over World Champion

Stanimira Petrova achieved a notable victory in her opening match at the Summer Olympics in Paris

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 19:03

Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova Shines in Badminton at Paris Olympics

Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova achieved a notable victory in badminton, defeating China’s Qi Xuefei, who represents France, with a decisive 2:0 in their group stage match at the Paris Olympics

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 17:08

Bulgarian Badminton Duo Stoevi Sisters Reach Olympic Quarterfinals

Bulgarian badminton players Gabriela and Stefani Stoevi have advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at the Olympic Games for the first time in their careers

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 11:52

Bulgarian Rower Angelova Reaches Semi-Finals in Paris

Desislava Angelova has advanced to the semi-finals of the single sculls in Paris

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 11:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria