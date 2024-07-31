Russian Patrol Boat Neoprene Suit Discovered on Bulgarian Beach

A neoprene suit from a Russian patrol boat was discovered on Listi beach in Sinemorets by citizens participating in a beach cleanup, reported BNR-Burgas. The cleanup event, held twice a year in summer and October, was prompted by reports of significant pollution following a storm, explained Dragomira Raeva from the "Sineva" community center.

The suit, marked with the initials PK "Sergey Kotov," initially alarmed the finders, who feared it contained a body. Upon investigation, they learned the suit belonged to a Russian warship sunk by Ukrainian drones in the Kerch Strait in March, hundreds of kilometers away.

In addition to the suit, participants found a Turkish barrel containing at least 120 liters of motor oil. The barrel, although cracked and heavy, showed no signs of leaking. However, concerns arose that it could spill or be carried back into the sea. A report was made to the Regional Environmental and Water Inspection (REWI), and plans were made to safely empty and transport the barrel with the help of the "Sineva" community center and local residents.