Russia Captures Village in Donetsk Region as Fierce Fighting in Ukraine Continues
The Russian military has announced its capture of the village of Pivdenne in Ukraine's Donetsk region
A neoprene suit from a Russian patrol boat was discovered on Listi beach in Sinemorets by citizens participating in a beach cleanup, reported BNR-Burgas. The cleanup event, held twice a year in summer and October, was prompted by reports of significant pollution following a storm, explained Dragomira Raeva from the "Sineva" community center.
The suit, marked with the initials PK "Sergey Kotov," initially alarmed the finders, who feared it contained a body. Upon investigation, they learned the suit belonged to a Russian warship sunk by Ukrainian drones in the Kerch Strait in March, hundreds of kilometers away.
In addition to the suit, participants found a Turkish barrel containing at least 120 liters of motor oil. The barrel, although cracked and heavy, showed no signs of leaking. However, concerns arose that it could spill or be carried back into the sea. A report was made to the Regional Environmental and Water Inspection (REWI), and plans were made to safely empty and transport the barrel with the help of the "Sineva" community center and local residents.
A projectile exploded in a machine at the "Terem" military plant in Kostenets, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs
French planes have resumed firefighting operations in the Maleshev mountain region, continuing their efforts under the European Disaster Relief Mechanism for the third consecutive day
The situation remains complicated with the fires in Maleshevska Mountain, Strumyani, and Slavyanka Mountain, as both fronts remain active
A large fire is burning next to the Struma highway
Last night, the fire situation at the Bulgaria-Greece border worsened again due to strong winds
A tragic accident in Bulgaria's Ruse region resulted in the death of a 6-year-old child
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU