Bulgaria's Climate Policies Deemed Ineffective by Experts

Bulgaria has completely failed in its climate policies, according to the "Climate Coalition" association. Former eco-minister Borislav Sandov stated that Bulgaria will miss out on around 5 billion euros from the Recovery and Sustainability Plan and operational programs due to these shortcomings.

Sandov emphasized that the European Commission has found that for every euro invested in climate adaptation measures, 14 euros are saved in future damage costs if invested timely. He also noted that global temperature increases and climate change are following a pessimistic scenario.

Europe is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world, and Southeast Europe, including Bulgaria, is particularly vulnerable. In Bulgaria, extreme climate events will become more frequent and severe, causing significant damage and potential casualties, warned Sandov.

A study by the European Investment Bank revealed that 79% of Bulgarians view the climate crisis as a serious issue, with 50% reporting personal impacts from climate change and only 6% expressing skepticism.