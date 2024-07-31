Bulgaria's Climate Policies Deemed Ineffective by Experts

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Climate Policies Deemed Ineffective by Experts

Bulgaria has completely failed in its climate policies, according to the "Climate Coalition" association. Former eco-minister Borislav Sandov stated that Bulgaria will miss out on around 5 billion euros from the Recovery and Sustainability Plan and operational programs due to these shortcomings.

Sandov emphasized that the European Commission has found that for every euro invested in climate adaptation measures, 14 euros are saved in future damage costs if invested timely. He also noted that global temperature increases and climate change are following a pessimistic scenario.

Europe is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world, and Southeast Europe, including Bulgaria, is particularly vulnerable. In Bulgaria, extreme climate events will become more frequent and severe, causing significant damage and potential casualties, warned Sandov.

A study by the European Investment Bank revealed that 79% of Bulgarians view the climate crisis as a serious issue, with 50% reporting personal impacts from climate change and only 6% expressing skepticism.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: climate, Bulgaria, Sandov

Related Articles:

Historic Opportunity: Bulgaria Selected to Chair UNESCO World Heritage Session

For the first time, Bulgaria will host the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in 2025

Society | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00

Will Bulgaria Miss Out on €653 Million? Urgent Reforms Needed to Secure Payment from the EU

Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova has raised concerns that Bulgaria might not receive the full second payment of 653 million euros under the Recovery and Resilience Plan

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 12:44

Nearly 1 Million Bulgarians Unable to Afford a Week's Vacation

Nearly one million people in Bulgaria cannot afford even a week's vacation

Society | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00

Von der Leyen Praises France and Greece for Firefighting Support in Bulgaria

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, expressed her gratitude to France and Greece for their assistance in battling the fires in Bulgaria

World | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 13:03

Moody’s Predicts Bulgaria in Eurozone by 2026, Cites Risks

Moody's has projected that Bulgaria will join the Eurozone by the beginning of 2026

Business » Finance | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 10:44

FA-50 Fighter Jets: South Korea’s Key Offer to Bulgaria's Defense

South Korean defense firm Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is pushing to expand its footprint in the global light combat aircraft market with an updated version of its FA-50 fighter jets

Politics » Defense | July 29, 2024, Monday // 18:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Heatwave Continues: Temperatures Soar to 35°C in Bulgaria

Today will be sunny with temperatures reaching up to 35°C

Society » Environment | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Yellow Code Alert for Rain and Thunderstorms in Northeastern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a yellow code for rain and thunderstorms in ten regions of northeastern Bulgaria today.

Society » Environment | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 08:48

Northern Bulgaria Faces Severe Weather as Heat Wave Continues

Today, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will start to form over Northern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | July 29, 2024, Monday // 08:54

Abundant Sunshine with Windy Conditions in Eastern Bulgaria

Today promises abundant sunshine, with cumulus clouds forming over Eastern Bulgaria in the afternoon, though rain is not anticipated

Society » Environment | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:03

Thunderstorms and Clear Skies to Alternate Across Bulgaria on Friday

On Friday morning, clouds over the eastern half of Bulgaria will start to clea

Society » Environment | July 26, 2024, Friday // 08:25

Heavy Showers and Hail Expected in North-Eastern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued weather warnings for today, with an orange code for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the regions of Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, and Silistra

Society » Environment | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 08:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria