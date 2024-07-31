Large Fire Near Struma Highway Prompts Evacuation Preparations

A large fire is burning next to the Struma highway, with flames breaking out between the villages of Mikrevo and Kamenitsa in the municipality of Strumiani, according to BNT. Instead of dispatching two teams from the Sandanski fire department, additional firefighters and forest officials are heading to the scene.

Air support has been requested as the fire intensifies. The flames are moving towards the border with North Macedonia, and preparations are underway for the evacuation of Mikrevo, Kamenitsa, and the higher Tsapareve.

The causes of the fire are still being investigated. Firefighting efforts in the Slavyanka mountain near the minefield close to the Greek border have been halted due to explosions in the area. The fire has significantly entered Bulgarian territory, with visible smoke and flames.

"The situation remains complicated. The two planes requested from France are assisting, and ground teams are working on clearing areas on two fronts - eastern and western. There are indications of another potential front. Currently, there is no need to evacuate populated areas, but authorities remain on high alert," said Chief Commissioner Alexander Zhartov, director of Main Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population," as reported by BNR.

Meanwhile, the BG-ALERT system has sent a message to residents of the village of Karpelevo to evacuate due to the large fire near Kamenitsa.