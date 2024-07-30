Russia Captures Village in Donetsk Region as Fierce Fighting in Ukraine Continues
The Russian military has announced its capture of the village of Pivdenne in Ukraine's Donetsk region
Russian forces have taken control of two front-line villages in eastern Donetsk region following persistent attacks, which are part of the Kremlin's summer offensive aimed at breaking through battlefield defenses, according to a Ukrainian army sergeant, as reported by the Associated Press.
Oleh Chaus, chief sergeant of Ukraine's 47th separate mechanized brigade, noted, "They are continuing their push to capture Vovche and Prokhres," adding that a significant number of soldiers, previously unused, have been deployed. Similarly, Oleksandr Shirshin, deputy battalion commander in the 47th Brigade, confirmed the villages' capture and attributed the setbacks to inadequate soldier training, poor officer capabilities, low motivation, and insufficient weaponry.
The General Staff of Ukraine also reported that Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) attacks in Russia's Kursk region targeted several substations, causing power outages. This claim followed Russia's announcement that it had intercepted a nighttime Ukrainian drone attack.
Russia's defense ministry recently confirmed its control over the villages, though Ukraine's general staff has yet to make an official statement. The captured villages are located about 30 km northwest of Avdeevka, a town captured by Russian forces in February, marking their last significant victory in the ongoing war.
The Russian offensive, leveraging its substantial numerical advantage in troops and equipment, has repeatedly forced Ukrainian forces to retreat from defensive positions to avoid capture or death, the Associated Press reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the situation in the Donetsk region late Sunday as "extremely challenging."
