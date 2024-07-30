Von der Leyen Praises France and Greece for Firefighting Support in Bulgaria

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, expressed her gratitude to France and Greece for their assistance in battling the fires in Bulgaria. She conveyed her appreciation through a message on the "X" social network.

In her statement, von der Leyen highlighted the European solidarity demonstrated by the two countries, saying, "A big 'thank you' to France and Greece for their support in fighting the forest fires in Bulgaria. This is a true example of European solidarity."

She noted that this summer, a combined effort of 556 firefighters from 12 nations, along with 28 rescue planes and 4 helicopters, has been mobilized to combat the fires.