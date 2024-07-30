Sofia Introduces Tourist Bus Route 200 to Enhance City Access
A new tourist bus line, numbered 200, will start operating in Sofia on August 3, as announced by the Sofia Municipality. The line will feature double-decker buses and run on weekends until September 15, aiming to improve access to tourist sites in Sofia, according to the Council of Ministers.
The initiative for this new tourist line comes from the Deputy Mayor of Sofia, Nikola Barbutov, who oversees "European policies, international activities and tourism," the Municipality noted. The buses will operate in the city center, with the starting and ending stop at "Saint Alexander Nevsky Square" on "Oborishte" Street.
The complete route and stops for the new tourist line are available on the Sofia Municipality's website.
"Sofia has seen significant development as a tourist destination in recent months, with a notable increase in tourists," stated the Sofia Municipality. There has been a 15% annual growth in tourism for 2023, surpassing pre-COVID-19 levels, and the first half of the year saw a further 7% annual increase, according to the Ministry of Finance.
Additionally, since July 15, another new bus line, numbered 61, began operating in the capital. This line starts from the Bridge of Lovers on "Bulgaria" Blvd. and runs to the "Zlatnite Mostove" area in the "Vitosha" nature park.
