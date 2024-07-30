Unsuccessful Talks: TISP Fails to Secure Support from 'Greatness' MPs Close to Ivelin Mihailov

July 30, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Unsuccessful Talks: TISP Fails to Secure Support from 'Greatness' MPs Close to Ivelin Mihailov

The initial meeting organized by "There Is Such a People" (TISP) to garner support for forming a third-term government ended unsuccessfully. The meeting was supposed to include the six deputies from the disbanded "Greatness" party group, loyal to founder Ivelin Mihailov, but only Krasimira Katincharova attended.

Katincharova demanded that their proposal for constructing the Belene NPP be accepted by the Ukrainian side as a condition for supporting the cabinet. However, TISP parliamentary group chairman Toshko Yordanov stated this was impossible within the negotiation process and without expert opinions. After the meeting, Katincharova remarked:

"The conversation went as expected. In this parliament, we are not treated as equal political players. We expect nothing but political hubris from this compromised parliament. We will not support such a government."

Yordanov commented:

"Until we talk to everyone, we cannot be certain. I didn't know how this group around Ivelin Mihailov operates... Even if this proposal reaches the energy commission, we have no intention of further discussions with them due to their incorrect approach. It makes no sense to seek support from those who do not understand the workings of parliament."

Later in the afternoon, another meeting is scheduled with "Greatness" MPs close to former group chairman Nikolay Markov. Talks with DPS are postponed until tomorrow.

