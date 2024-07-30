Bulgarian Badminton Duo Stoevi Sisters Reach Olympic Quarterfinals
Bulgarian badminton players Gabriela and Stefani Stoevi have advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at the Olympic Games for the first time in their careers.
The three-time European champions secured their spot after defeating American twins Annie and Kerry Xu in their final group match in Paris, with scores of 21:18, 20:12. This victory came on the birthday of their coach, Petya Nedelcheva-Hranova. The Stoevi sisters finished second in their group with two wins and one loss, earning a place among the top eight duos at the Olympics.
The Bulgarians dominated from the start, leading 4:1 and entering the mandatory break with an 11:7 advantage. After the break, the Stoevi sisters played more aggressively, with Stephanie's powerful smashes leaving the Americans unable to respond. Despite a late-game push by the American twins, Gabriela’s excellent smash and Stephanie’s short diagonal shot secured the first game at 20:18.
The Stoevi sisters continued their dominance in the second game, winning six consecutive points to lead 8:2. They maintained their lead, reaching the break at 11:7 and pulling away to 19:11. With eight match points at 20:12, they concluded the match on the first attempt with a shot between the two American players.
The draw for the women's doubles quarterfinals will take place tonight. Gabriela and Stefani Stoevi will face one of the winning pairs from the remaining three groups in this next phase.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgarian Boxer Rami Kiwan Secures Unanimous Victory in Paris 2024 Olympics and Advance to Quarter-Finals (VIDEO)
European champion Rami Kiwan delivered a standout performance, securing a dominant victory over the top-seeded fighter in the 71kg weight class at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Bulgarian Swimmer Lyubomir Epitropov Secures Spot in Paris Olympic 200m Breaststroke Semifinals
Lyubomir Epitropov, the European champion in the 200-meter breaststroke, has advanced to the semifinals at the Olympic Games in Paris
Bulgarian Boxer Stanimira Petrova Secures Spot in Quarterfinals with Victory Over World Champion
Stanimira Petrova achieved a notable victory in her opening match at the Summer Olympics in Paris
Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova Shines in Badminton at Paris Olympics
Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova achieved a notable victory in badminton, defeating China’s Qi Xuefei, who represents France, with a decisive 2:0 in their group stage match at the Paris Olympics
Bulgaria's Viktor Lilov Makes History with Dual Golds in Chemistry and Biology Olympiads
Bulgarian students have achieved remarkable success at the International Chemistry Olympiad held in Saudi Arabia
Bulgarian Rower Angelova Reaches Semi-Finals in Paris
Desislava Angelova has advanced to the semi-finals of the single sculls in Paris