Desislava Angelova has advanced to the semi-finals of the single sculls in Paris, as reported by gong.bg. Competing in the first quarter-final, the Bulgarian rower secured a third-place finish, earning her a spot in the next phase.

Australia's Tara Rigney won the heat with a time of 7:30.57, followed by the USA's Kara Kohler. Angelova completed the two-kilometer distance in 7:41.25.

Later today, the men's quarterfinals will take place, with Kristian Vasilev rowing for a chance to advance to the semi-finals.