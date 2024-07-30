We are Looking at Elections in October

Politics | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: We are Looking at Elections in October

If the third mandate to form a government fails, Bulgaria will face early parliamentary elections in mid-October. Despite hopes from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) for a successful third-term government, forecasts suggest that the 50th National Assembly may not be able to establish a regular cabinet, "Dnevnik" reports. Should this prediction come true, President Rumen Radev will be required to schedule early elections within two months.

Before setting the election date, President Radev must appoint a caretaker prime minister, who will propose a caretaker government. Following a Constitutional Court ruling, the president’s choice for a caretaker prime minister is now limited to a specific group of individuals. Potential candidates include:

  • Raya Nazaryan, the Speaker of the National Assembly from GERB.
  • Dimitar Radev (GERB) or Petar Chobanov (DPS), either of whom could be the governor or deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank. The other deputy governor, Andrey Gyurov from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," is currently on unpaid leave and is involved in legal proceedings regarding his removal, which complicates his potential appointment.

Other candidates could be the Chairman or Deputy Chairman of the Audit Chamber. This includes current acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev (GERB), Gorica Grancharova-Kozhareva (DPS), or Toshko Todorov (GERB). Additionally, the ombudsman or their deputy could be considered; however, there is currently no elected ombudsman, and Elena Cherneva-Markova, the former deputy, resigned in March. There is no current plan to elect a new ombudsman, with deputies on vacation until August 17.

Once the decree for a caretaker government is issued, the President must also set the date for the early elections. According to constitutional experts, the most likely dates for these elections are October 13 or October 20.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, Radev, caretaker

Related Articles:

Bulgarian President Radev on Peevski's Attacks: 'Personal Drama, Not a Public Issue'

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev asserted that he does not involve himself in the internal matters of political parties

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 13:18

Bulgaria: Delyan Peevski Claims Rumen Radev is Splitting DPS

Delyan Peevski, chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) parliamentary group, accused Bulgarian President Rumen Radev of attempting to split the DPS party

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 10:07

'There Is Such a People' Given Final Chance to Form Government: Broad Parliamentary Support Essential

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev handed over the third exploratory mandate for forming a government to the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), emphasizing the importance of creating a stable and effective government

Politics | July 29, 2024, Monday // 12:20

President Radev Calls for Swift Investigation into Elin Pelin Explosions

President Radev made his initial comments on the recent explosions in Elin Pelin, stressing the critical importance of following safety protocols when dealing with hazardous materials

Politics | July 26, 2024, Friday // 14:14

Political Maneuvering Sets Stage for October Elections in Bulgaria

Pavlov indicated that the president would consider which party is inclined to delay the mandate when deciding whom to grant it to

Politics | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 13:15

Bulgaria's Glavchev Ready to Continue as Acting Prime Minister if Third Mandate Fails

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has expressed his willingness to remain in office if the third mandate is not fulfilled and the country must be governed by an acting cabinet once again

Politics | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria: DPS-Dogan and 'There Is Such a People' Discuss Potential Coalition for Third Mandate

Independent MPs supporting DPS Honorary Chairman Ahmed Dogan met with the There Is Such a People (TISP) parliamentary group to discuss forming a majority for a third mandate

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01

Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Nazaryan Refuses Possible Prime Minister Role

Raya Nazaryan, the Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament, announced that she would decline any potential invitation from the President to lead a cabinet

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 15:02

Bulgarian President Radev on Peevski's Attacks: 'Personal Drama, Not a Public Issue'

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev asserted that he does not involve himself in the internal matters of political parties

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 13:18

Will Bulgaria Miss Out on €653 Million? Urgent Reforms Needed to Secure Payment from the EU

Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova has raised concerns that Bulgaria might not receive the full second payment of 653 million euros under the Recovery and Resilience Plan

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 12:44

Bulgaria: Delyan Peevski Claims Rumen Radev is Splitting DPS

Delyan Peevski, chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) parliamentary group, accused Bulgarian President Rumen Radev of attempting to split the DPS party

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 10:07

Unsuccessful Talks: TISP Fails to Secure Support from 'Greatness' MPs Close to Ivelin Mihailov

The initial meeting organized by "There Is Such a People" (TISP) to garner support for forming a third-term government ended unsuccessfully

Politics | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 12:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria