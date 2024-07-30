Protests Erupt in Venezuela as Opposition Denounces Maduro's Election Victory

World | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Protests Erupt in Venezuela as Opposition Denounces Maduro's Election Victory

Clashes and protests erupted in Caracas and other parts of Venezuela following the presidential election. Thousands took to the streets to voice their dissent against the election commission's announcement of Nicolas Maduro's victory.

The election commission reported that the incumbent president secured a third 6-year term with 51% of the vote. However, the opposition claims that their candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, actually received 70% of the vote.

"We are carefully monitoring the actions of the extreme right. Citizens of Venezuela - know one thing - whoever does harm will get what he deserves. We have seen this film - the police and the military know how to act. We also know how the right acts," stated Nicolas Maduro, president of Venezuela.

The White House condemned the election as fraudulent and declared Maduro's victory illegitimate. Meanwhile, Russian President Putin congratulated Maduro, affirming that he is always welcome in Moscow.

Tags: Venezuela, Maduro, Gonzalez, election

