Public Transport: Bulgarians Choose Buses, Europeans Prefer Trains
When it comes to public transportation, Bulgarians show a strong preference for intercity buses, using them three times more frequently than their EU counterparts
Hungary's decision to relax visa restrictions for Russian visitors is raising concerns about espionage, prompting calls for urgent countermeasures from EU leaders, according to the Financial Times. The European People's Party (EPP), the bloc's largest political group, has expressed alarm over Budapest's move, warning that it poses significant national security risks.
Manfred Weber, chairman of the EPP, highlighted these concerns in a letter to European Council President Charles Michel, urging the issue to be addressed at the upcoming leaders' meeting in October. The letter, seen by the Financial Times, emphasizes that Hungary's new visa policy would allow Russians to travel freely across much of the EU, potentially facilitating espionage activities.
Earlier this month, Hungary introduced a fast-track visa system for citizens from eight countries, including Russia and Belarus, allowing entry without stringent checks or restrictions. The Hungarian government noted that many of these individuals would be involved in constructing a nuclear reactor using Russian technology.
Weber questioned the necessity of Hungary's new migration system, cautioning that it could create significant loopholes for espionage. He warned that this policy might enable a large influx of Russians into Hungary with minimal oversight, thereby posing a serious threat to national security.
Until 2021, the EPP was the political home of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Today, Orban's Fidesz party aligns with French and other far-right parties in the new European Parliament, as pointed out by the Financial Times.
The Hungarian government has introduced a National Card starting in July that permits Russian and Belarusian “guest workers” to enter Hungary without undergoing the usual security screenings.
