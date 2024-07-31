Yellow Code Alert for Rain and Thunderstorms in Northeastern Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 08:48
Bulgaria: Yellow Code Alert for Rain and Thunderstorms in Northeastern Bulgaria @NIMH

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a yellow code for rain and thunderstorms in ten regions of northeastern Bulgaria today. Over the eastern half of the country, cumulus and cumulus clouds will develop before noon, bringing rain and thunder in some areas. There will be a moderate to strong wind from the north-northeast. In the afternoon, the weather in Eastern Bulgaria will clear up and become mostly sunny. Daytime temperatures will fall, with maximums generally ranging between 28° and 33°, and around 29° in Sofia.

Meanwhile, the western half of the country will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, according to the NIMH forecast. A moderate wind from the north-northwest will gradually weaken throughout the day. The mountains in the western half will also experience mostly sunny weather. In the eastern mountains, cumulus-rain clouds will develop until noon, resulting in brief precipitation and thunder in some areas. Moderate to strong winds will blow from the north-northwest, with maximum temperatures reaching around 22° at 1200 meters and about 15° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form until noon, leading to short-term showers with thunder in some places. After lunchtime, the weather will become predominantly sunny. The wind will be moderate to temporarily strong, blowing from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 27° and 28°, similar to the sea water temperature. The sea's excitement will be at 2-3 points.

In summary, the weather today presents a mix of conditions across Bulgaria, with northeastern regions under a yellow code alert for rain and thunderstorms, while the western parts of the country, including the mountains, will mostly experience sunny skies.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rain, weather, temperatures, yellow

Related Articles:

Heatwave Continues: Temperatures Soar to 35°C in Bulgaria

|

Northern Bulgaria Faces Severe Weather as Heat Wave Continues

|

Abundant Sunshine with Windy Conditions in Eastern Bulgaria

|

Thunderstorms and Clear Skies to Alternate Across Bulgaria on Friday

|

Heavy Showers and Hail Expected in North-Eastern Bulgaria

|

Sunny Mornings, Stormy Afternoons: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Heatwave Continues: Temperatures Soar to 35°C in Bulgaria

Today will be sunny with temperatures reaching up to 35°C

Society » Environment | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Bulgaria's Climate Policies Deemed Ineffective by Experts

Bulgaria has completely failed in its climate policies

Society » Environment | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Northern Bulgaria Faces Severe Weather as Heat Wave Continues

Today, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will start to form over Northern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | July 29, 2024, Monday // 08:54

Abundant Sunshine with Windy Conditions in Eastern Bulgaria

Today promises abundant sunshine, with cumulus clouds forming over Eastern Bulgaria in the afternoon, though rain is not anticipated

Society » Environment | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 08:03

Thunderstorms and Clear Skies to Alternate Across Bulgaria on Friday

On Friday morning, clouds over the eastern half of Bulgaria will start to clea

Society » Environment | July 26, 2024, Friday // 08:25

Heavy Showers and Hail Expected in North-Eastern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued weather warnings for today, with an orange code for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the regions of Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, and Silistra

Society » Environment | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 08:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria