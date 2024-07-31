Yellow Code Alert for Rain and Thunderstorms in Northeastern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a yellow code for rain and thunderstorms in ten regions of northeastern Bulgaria today. Over the eastern half of the country, cumulus and cumulus clouds will develop before noon, bringing rain and thunder in some areas. There will be a moderate to strong wind from the north-northeast. In the afternoon, the weather in Eastern Bulgaria will clear up and become mostly sunny. Daytime temperatures will fall, with maximums generally ranging between 28° and 33°, and around 29° in Sofia.

Meanwhile, the western half of the country will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, according to the NIMH forecast. A moderate wind from the north-northwest will gradually weaken throughout the day. The mountains in the western half will also experience mostly sunny weather. In the eastern mountains, cumulus-rain clouds will develop until noon, resulting in brief precipitation and thunder in some areas. Moderate to strong winds will blow from the north-northwest, with maximum temperatures reaching around 22° at 1200 meters and about 15° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form until noon, leading to short-term showers with thunder in some places. After lunchtime, the weather will become predominantly sunny. The wind will be moderate to temporarily strong, blowing from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 27° and 28°, similar to the sea water temperature. The sea's excitement will be at 2-3 points.

In summary, the weather today presents a mix of conditions across Bulgaria, with northeastern regions under a yellow code alert for rain and thunderstorms, while the western parts of the country, including the mountains, will mostly experience sunny skies.