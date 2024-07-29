Schengen Security Risks Heighten with Hungary's National Card for Russian and Belarusian Workers

The Hungarian government has introduced a National Card starting in July that permits Russian and Belarusian “guest workers” to enter Hungary without undergoing the usual security screenings, reports Forbes Hungary. This policy, which follows the closure of the contentious Russian-controlled International Investment Bank (IIB), has sparked substantial national security concerns.

The National Card system allows workers from eight countries, including Russia and Belarus, to enter Hungary without restrictions on numbers or specific job requirements. The application process is simplified, eliminating the need to prove job demand and enabling family reunification.

While the card is intended to support projects like the Paks II nuclear plant, the necessity for a large influx of Russian workers for this project is debatable. Progress on the plant has been slow, partly due to regulatory issues, and there is already a significant Russian presence at the site.

Security expert Rácz András has raised alarms about the potential risks of this policy. He warns that it could create a loophole similar to the IIB, allowing a substantial number of Russians to enter Hungary with minimal oversight, thus posing a notable national security threat.

Furthermore, the policy could facilitate the movement of Russians within the Schengen zone, circumventing the restrictions typically associated with work permits.

The broad and unregulated entry mechanism for Russian and Belarusian workers, combined with the potential lack of rigorous security vetting, raises serious concerns about the implications for Hungary and the wider Schengen area.