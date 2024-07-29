Schengen Security Risks Heighten with Hungary's National Card for Russian and Belarusian Workers
The Hungarian government has introduced a National Card starting in July that permits Russian and Belarusian “guest workers” to enter Hungary without undergoing the usual security screenings, reports Forbes Hungary. This policy, which follows the closure of the contentious Russian-controlled International Investment Bank (IIB), has sparked substantial national security concerns.
The National Card system allows workers from eight countries, including Russia and Belarus, to enter Hungary without restrictions on numbers or specific job requirements. The application process is simplified, eliminating the need to prove job demand and enabling family reunification.
While the card is intended to support projects like the Paks II nuclear plant, the necessity for a large influx of Russian workers for this project is debatable. Progress on the plant has been slow, partly due to regulatory issues, and there is already a significant Russian presence at the site.
Security expert Rácz András has raised alarms about the potential risks of this policy. He warns that it could create a loophole similar to the IIB, allowing a substantial number of Russians to enter Hungary with minimal oversight, thus posing a notable national security threat.
Furthermore, the policy could facilitate the movement of Russians within the Schengen zone, circumventing the restrictions typically associated with work permits.
The broad and unregulated entry mechanism for Russian and Belarusian workers, combined with the potential lack of rigorous security vetting, raises serious concerns about the implications for Hungary and the wider Schengen area.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
French Authorities Foil Olympic Sabotage Plans, Nearly 50 Arrested
Nearly 50 individuals have been arrested in France for attempting to disrupt the Olympic Games
Orban Warns of Asian 'World Order,' Criticizes EU's Alignment with US Policies
In a recent speech at a Summer University in Romania, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned of an impending Asian "world order" and criticized the European Union
Germany Insists on Constitutional Inclusion of Bulgarians for North Macedonia's EU Path
Skopje has not met the expectations for constitutional changes, a crucial condition in the Negotiating Framework for starting EU negotiations
French Train Services Paralyzed by Arson Attacks Hours Before Olympic Games
A series of arson attacks disrupted high-speed trains in France just hours before the opening of the Summer Olympics in Paris
Terror Threat Looms Over Paris Olympics: Seven Arrested in Belgium
Seven individuals were detained in Belgium following a series of 14 raids conducted across multiple cities as part of a counter-terrorism operation aimed at preventing an attack ahead of the Paris Olympic Games
EU Sues Bulgaria: Three Lawsuits Filed for Breach of European Regulations
On Thursday, the European Commission filed three lawsuits against Bulgaria at the EU Court of Justice for failing to apply European legislation properly